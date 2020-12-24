Marshall Medical Center healthcare workers received Pfizer vaccinations Tuesday and Wednesday. Nurse Stella-Lynn Walters was the first to be vaccinated at Marshall North.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m very ready.” Cheers went up as Huntsville Hospital Nurse Michael Brown administered the shot. Hospital employees lined up along the hallway waiting their turn.
Dr. Baron Maze of Arab, Marshall North hospitalist, got a vaccination Wednesday afternoon. He said getting the vaccine is the start of the end of the pandemic.
“It gives hope to all the healthcare workers who have worked so hard,” he said. “We’re so excited to be a part of this.”
Vaccines were given to employees at Marshall South on Tuesday.
“We have all been anxiously awaiting a shot of hope in our fight against COVID-19,” said Cheryl Hays, president of Marshall Medical Centers. “As our staff continues to care for our patients, we see the vaccine as a critical step toward stopping the spread of this virus.”
Hays also urges the importance of continuing to be vigilant throughout the holiday season by forgoing large gatherings, wearing masks, social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported that as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Alabama providers had administered 15,286 doses of COVID-10 vaccine in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.