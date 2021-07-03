A Gadsden man died in what witnesses are characterizing as a “road rage” incident June 22 in Gadsden.
Brad Doleys was shot in his truck at the intersection of Hood Avenue and East Meighan Boulevard on June 22.
Joseph Edward Burnett, 27, of Guntersville, was charged this week with capital murder. He is accused of intentionally causing a death by firing a gun into a vehicle. He is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond.
According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, an altercation occurred between two individuals.
“It is unknown what caused the altercation,” said Sgt. Marcus Hill, public information officer for GPD. The incident remains under investigation, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Devine at 256-549-4653.
Police have released no further details about the incident. People in the area when the shooting occurred said it appeared there was a rear-end collision, with Doleys’ truck hitting another vehicle from behind.
One witness said she heard gunfire and ducked, then saw a long-haired man with something in one hand getting back into his vehicle. He tried to pull away from the truck but couldn’t; it appeared he waited then for police to arrive.
There’s been no indication of motive, other than a possible incident of road rage.
Doleys was remembered at a memorial service Friday, July 2, 2021, at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Birmingham. A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2021, at the Venue at Coosa Landing, 201 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, beginning at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverchase United Methodist Church, Lucy’s Hope or the Mental Health America of Etowah County.
