After having been separated from the outside world due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents of Crossville Health and Rehabilitation have been able to reunite with their loved ones and get some fresh air now that the facility has allowed outdoor visitations.
Spokesperson for NHS Management, the facility’s parent company, Joe Perkins said all in house visitations will remain closed, but families could schedule a front-porch visit with a resident for up to 20 minutes at a time. Availability would depend on the weather, and masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed with no physical contact allowed, he said.
As of Monday, Perkins said the facility has zero cases of COVID-19 among its residents and only two employees with symptoms who were in self-quarantine off site. At one point in June, the facility reported as many as 28 cases.
