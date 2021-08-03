This is an opinion column.
I will never forget a hot summer day back when my two sons were toddlers. My dad had built them a new sandbox and they were having a ball. Josh was four years old and Jake was two so just like most little boys, dirt and sand were two of their favorite things.
I sat on the back porch with my sleeping infant daughter, Katie, and watched them push their yellow metal dump trucks and tractors around. They both made those blubbery sounds that little boys make whenever they see anything with wheels.
“We want mud, Momma!” Josh stood up and yelled. “Want mud!” added Jake, who had recently started mimicking every sentence his big brother made.
“The water hose won’t reach over there,” I told them, but in truth, I really didn’t want their Tonka toys to get that dirty because most days they ended up inside by nightfall. My young hands were full with three children under the age of four and I didn’t need anything else added to my never-ending list of daily chores.
“Mud, Mud, Mud!” they both chanted over and over while I laughed and shook my head at their request. Their shouting had woken up their baby sister who decided it was time to eat. I slipped inside with her a few moments and mixed a bottle.
Not more than five minutes later, we returned to the rocker on the porch. The boys were quiet and still in the sandbox. My vision wasn’t that good even in my twenties so it took me a few seconds to actually see what they were doing. I was confused when I realized that it was slimy, thick brown mud they were cheerfully shoveling into the backs of their dump trucks.
I looked towards the neatly rolled up water hose attached to the back of the house and then stormed across the yard. They both smiled at me when I demanded to know where the mud came from.
“We peed in it,” exclaimed Josh proudly. “Me peed,” little brother chimed in.
My first instinct was disgust that my two little boys would do something so nasty. Admittedly though, I was amazed at their resourcefulness. They had used their vivid imaginations to come up with an easy solution to their dilemma. I hid my smile and washed them off with the water hose. As I cleaned up their toys, I explained to them why they should never do this again.
Later that summer, I took the kids to a birthday party of a little boy we knew at church. After the cake was eaten and the gifts were opened, the children all rushed off to play.
I sat with the other parents as we talked about raising kids. After a few minutes, I glanced towards the group of little boys huddled around a sandbox. I crossed every finger and toe on my body and said a silent prayer, but it was my day for a healthy dose of embarrassment.
I tried to ignore them, but they caught the attention of the birthday boy’s mother. She rushed towards them and exclaimed, “Where on earth did you all get mud?”
When my two precious angels announced with pride, “We all peed in it!”…well, I could have crawled under that house.
My boys are grown now with sons of their own. It may be time for this grandmother to build a sandbox in the backyard….but this time it will be close to the water hose in case they need mud!
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
