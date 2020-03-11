Guntersville football legend Jordan Bentley, the Alabama A&M first team All- American, has been invited to Miami for an NFL combine.
The NFL will conduct its combine series, featuring 50 players from the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), from March 27-29 at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Facility. The NFL will provide Bentley with free air travel and all expenses.
This combine will provide an evaluation opportunity and exposure for draft-eligible athletes with no remaining eligibility.
Format for the HBCU combine is:
March 27, measurements and club interviews
March 28, on-field workouts
The players selected for this combine came after consultation with a panel of former club personnel and National Football Scouting. HBCU players represent only a small total of the football population, yet nearly 10% of all players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame attended schools like Alabama A&M.
Bentley was the 2019 HBCU leading rusher, and he finished second in rushing touchdowns and points scored.
Before traveling to Miami, Bentley is scheduled for the Alabama Crimson Tide annual pro day March 24 at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility.
Bentley graduated magna cum laude with a degree in civil engineering. Last spring and summer, he interned with Olympia Construction of Albertville.
(0) comments
