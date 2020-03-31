A church in Etowah County will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, April 1.
Gadsden/Etowah County EMA Director Deborah L. Gaither announced Monday afternoon that 12th Street Baptist Church, located at 800 West Grand Ave. in Rainbow City, would offer drive-thru testing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., or until supplies last.
But no one is allowed to simply show up and be tested. Patients must have a doctor's referral or prescription in hand.
Gaither said patients must be symptomatic with, at minimum, fever, cough or shortness of breath; or immunocompromised or have co-morbidities.
Patients should either be 65 years or older; a health care worker; or associated with a long-term health care facility.
If patients would like to make an appointment, call the Etowah County Health Department at 256-569-8159.
To utilize the drive-thru, enter on West Grand Avenue (Alabama Highway 77) only. Signs to further instruct how the drive-thru operates will be posted.
