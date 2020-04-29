For those who are pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, going to the hospital may cause anxiety, but the Marshall Medical Centers (MMCs) has policies and procedures in place to ease the stress.
The Reporter reached out to two of Medical Centers OBGYNs, Dr. Andreana Johnson, MD and Dr. Steven R. Shassberger, DO, to get a better understanding of COVID-19 and how it affects pregnancy.
Q: If/will the office delay routine prenatal care appointments? If so, how will pregnancy be monitored for complications?
A: We are currently seeing patients for all necessary prenatal visits. Some visits can be done by telemedicine if the patient prefers but others need to be in person, such as visits requiring an ultrasound, labs or an exam.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) suggests that as the virus spreads, it is a good idea to call your obstetrician–gynecologist (OBGYN) or other health care professional to ask how your visits may be changed. Some women may have fewer or more spaced out in-person visits. Another option is to talk with your health care team over the phone or through an online video call. This is called telemedicine or telehealth. It is a good way for you to get the care you need while preventing the spread of disease.
If you have a visit scheduled, your care team’s office may call you ahead of time. They may tell you about telemedicine or make sure you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 if you are going in to the office. You also can call the office before your visit if you do not receive a call.
Q: Are pregnant women more susceptible to infection or at increased risk for severe illness, morbidity or mortality with COVID-19?
A: Current reports show that pregnant women do not have more severe symptoms than the general public, but researchers are still learning how the illness affects pregnant women. Doctors urge pregnant women to take the same steps as the general public to avoid coronavirus infection.
Q: How can pregnant women protect themselves from coronavirus?
A: The CDC recommends all people, including pregnant women, wear a cloth face covering or mask when they are in public to slow the spread of COVID-19. Studies have shown that people can spread the virus before showing any symptoms. See the CDC’s tips on making and wearing a face covering.
Wearing a mask is most important in places where you may not be able to stay 6 feet away from other people, like a grocery store or pharmacy. It also is important in parts of the country where COVID-19 is spreading quickly, but you should still try to stay at least 6 feet away from others whenever you leave home.
If you have COVID-19 or think you may have it, you should wear a mask while you are around other people. You also should wear a mask if you are taking care of someone who has COVID-19 or has symptoms. It is not necessary to wear a surgical mask or medical-grade mask (N95 mask).
The CDC website stated the virus spreads mainly from person-to-person contact. Pregnant women should take the same steps as other people to protect themselves, including:
• washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• cleaning hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if you can’t wash them (rub until your hands feel dry)
• avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• staying home as much as possible
• staying at least 6-feet away from other people if you have to go out
• avoiding people who are sick
Q: Is coronavirus worse in pregnant women?
A: It is too early to tell, but pregnant women who are otherwise healthy are not thought to have the virus worse than non-pregnant patients. Having said that, there have been reports of women with severe disease and problems with their pregnancy, such as early delivery or miscarriage.
Q: Can coronavirus cause problems for a woman’s pregnancy or her baby?
A: It’s too early for researchers to know how COVID-19 might affect a fetus. Some pregnant women with COVID-19 have had preterm births, but it is not clear whether the preterm births were because of COVID-19. It is not likely that COVID-19 passes to a fetus during pregnancy, labor or delivery, but more research is needed.
Q: If a woman gets coronavirus while she’s pregnant, can she pass it to her baby? If she develops COVID-19, will she still be able to breastfeed?
A: It is thought to be very unlikely to pass the virus to a fetus while pregnant, but research is still being conducted. So far, the virus has not been found in breast milk, but there is not enough information yet on whether women who are sick can pass the virus through breast milk.
Breast milk gives babies protection against many illnesses. It also is the best source of nutrition for most babies. Talk with your ob-gyn or other health care professional about whether to start or continue breastfeeding. You can make this decision together with your family and health care team.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been diagnosed, you can take the following steps to avoid passing the infection to your baby:
• Wash your hands before touching your baby. See the CDC’s handwashing tips.
• Wear a face mask while breastfeeding if possible.
• Wash your hands before touching any breast pump or bottle parts and clean all pump and bottle parts after use. See the CDC’s advice for cleaning a breast pump.
You also can have someone who is not sick feed your breast milk to your baby after you pump.
Q: Some hospitals are testing all women for COVID-19 who arrive to the hospital for labor—even women without any symptoms. Will pregnant women be tested when they arrive at MMCs?
A: At this time, only symptomatic patients are being tested for COVID-19.
Q: Will pregnant women be allowed to bring a support person with them for labor and postpartum stay?
A: Currently MMC is allowing one support person who is not sick or having symptoms of illness. We ask that the support person stay with the patient and not leave the unit until the patient is discharged, if possible.
Q: Is it safe to deliver a baby in a hospital now?
A: Yes. ACOG believes that the safest place to give birth is still a hospital, hospital-based birth center or accredited freestanding birth center.
Q: Is it OK to let visitors meet a new baby at home?
A: Newborns are susceptible to COVID-19 and case reports exist of newborns as young as 2-days of age contracting the virus. In addition, newborns are susceptible to a host of other illnesses as well. Having visitors can expose the entire family to infection at a time when social distancing is recommended by the CDC. Instead, introduce the new baby by way of video calls or social media until physical visits are safer.
