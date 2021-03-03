Douglas pitcher MacKinley Portillo continued her torrid start to the 2021 softball season, whiffing 19 batters on Tuesday in a 4-1 victory over DAR.
Portillo, who struck out 32 batters in a pair of games last week, held the Patriots to three hits, and walked four, but struck out six different DAR batters multiple times.
She also shined at the plate for the Eagles, posting a pair of hits, including a solo home run, and scoring three runs. Chloe Green, Alexis Clark, and Cheyenne Hamby each added RBIs for the Eagles in the win.
Emma Kate Bolin was the only DAR hitter to solve Portillo, collecting two singles, a walk, and driving in the Patriots' lone run.
Bailee Love took the loss for DAR, scattering eight hits, and striking out six.
