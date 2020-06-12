Gov. Kay Ivey held a virtual meeting with the Albertville Rotary Club on Tuesday, June 9, where she updated the rotarians on the state’s finances and response to COVID-19.
“Halfway through the year, it’s a huge understatement to say 2020 has not as we hoped it would have,” Ivey said.
“I can assure you that many of the decisions I have made in the last few months have been the hardest and most important of my time as your governor.”
She said the orders issued that effectively shut down the state in March were designed with the public safety in mind, but they did have a negative impact on many businesses.
“Its horror came on the heels of what was shaping up to be the most successful and robust economy our state has ever experienced,” she said. “We were at 2.7% unemployment in Alabama, breaking record after record and creating more opportunities than we had folks to build.”
She lamented the fact that unemployment has since jumped to close to 13% and said there have been nearly 500,000 unemployment claims. The Alabama Department of Labor processed more claims in the first three weeks of the shutdown than they did in all of 2019, she said.
“You know at times there are lots of criticisms of government bureaucracy and sometimes valid, but in this case, I’m incredibly proud of the hard work of the Alabama Department of Labor,” Ivey said.
Now that most of the quarantine restrictions have been lifted, she said she’s working hard to get Alabama back where it needs to be.
“Going forward, providing economic relief for our state’s businesses and safely putting Alabamians back to work is a top priority with my administration,” she said. “We’ve already created a record-breaking economy once, and our state can do this again and we will do it.”
Getting Alabama’s economy back on its feet would require “cooperation” and “commitment” and for each citizen to “put aside their differences” to achieve the common goal, she said.
She invited the public to go to governor.alabama.gov to give input on how the nearly $1.8 billion dollars in federal stimulus money received from the CARES Act should be spent.
“While there was some disagreement in terms of how the CARES Act money would be utilized, my intention remained that this money belongs to the people of Alabama,” Ivey said.
Currently, Ivey said she had no plans of calling the Legislature back in for a special session though there were many items, such as prison reform, she wished they had had time to address during the regular session.
Ivey wrapped up her address by emphasizing that COVID-19 was still a danger and encouraged everyone to remain cautious. She ended by quoting famous Alabamian author Helen Keller who said, “Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much.”
“Now more than ever we must recognize that and embrace this reality, and that is my prayer for the people of our state, that we work together,” Ivey said. “Whether it’s practicing social distancing … or whether it’s filling out your census form, it’s imperative that we all do our part to improve our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.