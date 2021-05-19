On May 13, the board of directors of the Marshall County Economic Development Council and the Marshall County Manufacturers Association paid tribute to local manufacturing businesses at the 24th Annual Industry Appreciation Dinner.
The following companies were recognized for making expansion announcements in 2020: Colormasters and TSTECH.
The following companies were recognized for celebrating anniversaries of doing business in Marshall County: Laysan Bio, 15 years; HFI, 20 years; TSTECH, 20 years; C&E Supply, 25 years; CDG, 25 years; Propac, 30 years; TSR, 30 years; Southern Metal Fabricators, 35 years; Tropic Tool and Mold, 35 years; Progress Rail, 40 years; Marshall Industrial Supply, 40 years; Factory Connection, 45 years; Mueller, 45 years; Paragon, 45 years; Johnson Machine, 45 years; Hunt Design, 45 years; Price Rubber, 45 years; Pilgrims Pride, 50 years; Marshall Precision, 50 years; Wright Machine, 50 years; Faithway Feeds, 55 years; CA Langford, 65 years; Alabama Wilbert, 70 years; Mitchell Grocery, 75 years.
Federal Judge Liles Burke presented the MCEDC’s annual Hinton Mitchem Economic Development Award of Excellence to Nancy Stewart. Stewart is a founding member of the MCEDC and served as its chairperson in 1999, 2011 and 2018. She helped lead the organization through many ups and downs helping select and serving with all three of its presidents. In her tenure on the board, Stewart helped bring thousands of jobs to Marshall County by working with companies like TSTECH, HFI, Atrion, AlaTrade Foods, Newman Technology, Pinnacle Manufacturing and many others.
The Hinton Mitchem Economic Development Award of Excellence was first established in 2012 as the Marshall Industrialist Award. Davis Lee was the first recipient. Following the passing of former state senator Hinton Mitchem in January 2013, the award was renamed in his honor. Subsequent recipients have been Gordon Henderson (posthumously), Ray Bice, Buck Buchanan, George Kappler, Charlie Hare and Frank McDaniel, Royce Ogle and Sen. Clay Scofield.
George Kappler and Sen. Scofield currently serve as co-chairs of the MCEDC’s new five-year plan and fundraising campaign, Advancing Marshall County, One Vision…One Voice. They gave a progress report on the campaign. To date, $983,000 of the $1,250,000 goal has been committed to support the five-year plan and the campaign is still ongoing.
The MCEDC hosts the Industry Appreciation Dinner annually to show the community’s thanks to the companies and individuals that provide jobs and economic development to the people of Marshall County. The dinner was held at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.