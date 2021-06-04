“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ but I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,” Matthew 5:43-44
In our current sermon series, we are looking at the difference in what it means to be a Christian and what it means to be a Disciple of Jesus. The last five weeks have been challenging as we’ve examined everything from the call to be a disciple to the tests we face daily as followers of Jesus, and even what it means to be “All In.” This past Sunday we dove deep into one of the fundamental characteristics of a disciple of Jesus...love.
In John 13:34, Jesus says “Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” That is so important in the world we live in. Loving someone means being honest with them, it means being willing to have difficult conversations, and at times, it means being uncomfortable. We live in a society that has framed being a follower of Jesus as someone who is able to quote a few scriptures and has perfect church attendance. The reality is, it’s so much more than that.
While it is important that we love each other, and that we love ourselves, it’s equally as important that we not use our love as a weapon or a tool to try and change people. Jesus doesn’t change us so that He can love us, His love just changes us. Romans 5:8 says “but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” He didn’t die for us after we promised to do better, He didn’t die for us when we stopped making mistakes. He looked at us from the cross, in all of our flaws and failures and said “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
So when you find yourself asking what it means to be a Christian, or better, what it means to be a disciple of Jesus, ask yourself these simple questions: Do you love God? Do you love yourself? Do you love others? If you can answer “yes” to all of these, then you’re on the right path! If you’re not, don’t beat yourself up; we’re all works in progress. And while we might struggle to find ways to love God, love others, and love ourselves, the great news about God’s love is that it is given freely. We should be thankful for that, because none of us could ever do anything to deserve it!
Remember, the only way to truly love people is to live in the revelation of God’s love, and the only way to live in the revelation of God’s love is to seek Him every single day, through His word, and through talking to Him. I pray that as you read this you feel His love, and if you’re struggling to feel that, one of the easiest ways to get there is to surround yourself with others who love Him. Church is a great place to do that, and we are blessed with an abundance of amazing churches in our area, so my final question to you is...what are you doing Sunday?
John Henderson is the pastor of Compassion City Church in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.