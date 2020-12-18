FYFFE — It’s been a December to remember for Fyffe senior Brody Dalton.
On Dec. 3, Dalton’s performance in all three phases of the game helped the Red Devils rally to beat Montgomery Catholic 21-16 in the Class 3A state football championship game.
On Dec. 12, Dalton helped the Alabama All-Stars defeat Mississippi 19-7 and end the state’s three-game losing streak in the series.
Four days after the All-Star Game, Dalton signed his national letter of intent with UAB during a ceremony in Haushalter Field House. He verbally committed to the Blazers in June.
“I talked to some more people, but I just felt like that was the right place to go,” Dalton said.
The Blazers recruited the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder to play tight end. They want him to gain 10 pounds and play at 245.
“They said I might start when I get down there,” Dalton said. “They’ve got some big dreams for me.
“It’s crazy. I didn’t even really expect to be able to play [college football].”
As a senior, Dalton caught 13 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns. He converted 54-of-62 extra points and his only field-goal attempt. He recorded 31 solo tackles and 27 assists.
Dalton has enjoyed contributing to the greatest run in Fyffe, DeKalb County and Sand Mountain football history. He joined the varsity in the eighth grade, when the Red Devils went 15-0 and won the 2A state championship in 2016.
The Red Devils finished 12-1 in 2017, Dalton’s freshman season. During his sophomore year, the team launched its drive to three consecutive state titles and 45 wins in a row.
The 2020 season was Fyffe’s first as a 3A program.
The Red Devils compiled an incredible 72-1 record during Dalton’s days in the program.
“I’m just thankful I got to be a part of it,” Dalton said. “It was nonstop working all the time.”
Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said Dalton could “very easily” play defensive end if UAB decided to put him there instead of tight end.
“Brody can run,” Benefield said. “He’s just got to learn to compete against the bigger and better competition, and everybody has to go through that stage. How you handle it is what separates you from everybody else.”
Benefield said Dalton is one of six seniors who became starters as sophomores and have started ever since.
“It’s a special group of kids,” Benefield said of the class of 2021.
“You expect juniors and seniors to do things, but to do what they did in the 10th grade and to have the adversity they had … just several different games they showed their real character and the no-quit attitude and the perseverance of sticking to a task. Just an awesome group of kids. They will be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.