Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims made a tough decision this week to assign mandatory overtime to more than a dozen deputies.
The assignment? To provide a presence at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville while protesters for and against the removal of a Confederate monument and flag demonstrate.
“I’ve done this a long time,” Sims said. “It’s always better to have more resources than you need than to be found in need and not have enough.
“Earlier in my career, I was there a time or two. I’ve learned my lesson.”
Unique Dunston, leader of the Reclaiming Our Time group, wants to see the monument moved, possibly about a half mile away to the city’s pre-Civil War Cemetery. She brings together a group of like-minded supporters at the Albertville Courthouse on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The group chants, waves flags, banners and hand lettered signs, and writes slogans on the sidewalks in chalk, like “The South will NEVER rise again!” and “End White Supremacy.”
Counter protesters from the area rally around leader Daniel Sims. They argue the monument should stay where is, as is, all while waving various designs of the Confederate flag. Daniel Sims is of no relation to Sheriff Phill Sims.
Both sides have been known to hurl slurs and make accusations of poor behavior and physical threats of violence. One member of Daniel Sims’ group was arrested by Albertville Police during a protest Nov. 8 on a harassment charge. She is alleged to have threatened a member of Dunston’s group with physical harm. She was processed through the city jail and released on bond a short time later.
Sims said Wednesday’s show of force came after he received many complaints of not providing enough security at the courthouse during previous gatherings of both sides.
“It seems over the past few protests, tensions have amped up,” Sims said. “There have been a lot of threats made, a lot of people attending with maybe not the best of intentions.
“We haven’t made much of a presence lately because it is supposed to be a peaceful protest. In theory, there shouldn’t be a need for a police presence.
“They all have the guaranteed right to gather peacefully. We haven’t had the budget or the manpower lately to keep a large presence.”
Sims said five or six deputies are on patrol at any one time during a normal shift. An additional five deputies work in the courtroom, and an additional deputy is stationed at each courthouse at all times.
Having 19 at the Albertville Courthouse Wednesday night is a budget buster, Sims said.
“I’ve already talked to (Marshall County Commission) Chairman (James) Hutcheson,” Sims said. “He knows this is taking up a huge part of our budget. I’ve told him I’ll most likely be coming to him for extra funding at some point in the near future.”
Sims hopes a newly installed steel fence around the monuments will lead to more peaceful gatherings. During past protests, members of Dunston’s group were seen dancing on the monument. Others have been accused of spitting on it.
The fence has signs stating no one is allowed to post anything on the fence, or climb on or over it. Anyone caught violating the policy will face misdemeanor charges of trespass, Sims said.
“I’ve talked to both sides tonight about the fence, the rules and what I expect,” Sims said.
“I’m here to enforce the law. I don’t have a side that I’m on. We will apply the law the same to both sides. Everyone knows what the law is and what the consequences will be.”
