A concerned grandparent called me this week and asked how high schools are protecting their student-athletes who have returned to campus for workouts for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head in March.
I told Reporter publisher Kim Patterson and Reporter advertising executive Sherrie Hall about the call, and I showed them a copy of the AHSAA’s COVID-19 screening form that players are supposed to complete before each workout.
Kim and Sherrie asked me if I could share it with our readers, and I thought my column would be a perfect spot. The questions, which require yes or no answers, are:
Have you traveled outside of Alabama in the last 14 days? If an athlete answers yes, they must disclose the locations.
Have you had contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19?
Have you had contact with a person with a suspected case of COVID-19?
Contact is defined as less than 6 feet separation for more than 15 minutes without adequate personal protective equipment.
Have you had a fever within the last 14 days?
Have you had a forceful dry cough or productive cough within the last 14 days?
Have you had difficulty breathing or shortness of breath within the last 14 days?
Have you had chills or repeated shaking with chills within the last 14 days?
Have you had new, unexplained muscle pain within the last 14 days?
Have you had new or atypical headaches for you within the last 14 days?
Have you had nausea, vomiting or diarrhea within the last 14 days?
Have you had a sore throat within the last 14 days?
Have you been tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks?
Have you had a recent, sudden loss of taste or smell?
Coaches and trainers take temperatures and record them. If it’s greater than 100.4, an athlete can’t work out.
Every head coach I’ve talked to, along with their assistant coaches and trainers, are making sure their facilities are clean and safe. They were excited to see their student-athletes after being separated from them, and the players were excited to be reunited with their teams.
“You spend all this time with them and they become like your family, and you miss them for three months,” West End head coach Kyle Davis said when I visited him in Walnut Grove. “I think it’s good just to have them back together. I think it’s good for them, and I think it’s good for us coaches.”
High school football season is scheduled to kick off in two months. The first game in The Reporter’s coverage area is Arab at Albertville on Thursday, Aug. 20. Coronavirus wrecked spring sports and on-campus classes, and I’m praying it won’t happen in the fall.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
