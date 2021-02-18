Albertville Police have one man in custody suspected of robbing Regions Bank on Thursday afternoon.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said a man walked into the Regions Bank, located at 7330 U.S. 431, at about 1:15 p.m. and attempted to pass a counterfeit check. The teller got suspicious and asked for the branch manager to assist.
Few details about the actual robbery have been released at this time, but Smith said the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the building, before being caught by officers in the nearby shopping plaza under construction. Most, if not all of the cash was recovered, Smith said.
The suspected getaway car was stopped at Jack’s Restaurant in Boaz a short time later. Boaz Assistant Police Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert said three men were detained.
Smith said FBI agents would assist in the investigation along with Albertville and Boaz police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.