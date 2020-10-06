A Hamilton woman remains in the Marshall County Jail after leading officers on a high-speed chase Monday.
According to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Penny Mitchell, 52, of Hamilton, led officers on a chase with speeds up to 100 miles an hour Monday around 11 a.m. on U.S. 431 near Grant.
She was charged with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding above 70 miles per hour on an interstate highway, improper lane usage, lane changing without proper signal and aggravated assault on a police officer.
Guthrie said two Sheriff’s Office vehicles were damaged in the pursuit garnering Mitchell the assault charge.
“It could’ve turned out much differently,” Guthrie said. “It could’ve been a very dangerous situation. She got up to some pretty high speeds and refused to stop.”
Mitchell is lodged in the Marshall County Jail under a total of $15,000 in bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.