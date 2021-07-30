I have been fascinated with stamps ever since childhood. I recall going to the old post office in Newnan, GA and buying a few of the newest issues for only pocket change. A few of those managed to survive.
I still look forward to the new issues. Some disappoint, and some do not. The latter I will order a sheet or two from USPS.com to use. Occasionally I will save a few of them, but not very often. I would not consider myself a collector by any means. My late father in law dabbled in stamps, but his son got into collecting in a big way. Somehow he has managed to find very rare stamps that are quite valuable.
My interest in stamps may stem from my love of history. Other stamps interest me because they remind me of my childhood years-baseball stars, cars, presidents, and space travel. Just in the last few weeks I ordered the recent issue of New York Yankees’ catcher Yogi Berra. What kid didn’t love the Yankees?
When I think about the Post Office, I often think of the quote by Fred Gailey played by John Payne in “The Miracle on 34th Street.” He begins reading stats about the Post Office and reminds the court and the judge that it is an official agency of the U.S. government. Then a line of postal workers bring in bag after bag of mail addressed to Santa Claus.
Stamps are works of art. Stamps remind us of important historical events. Just recently we celebrated the 52nd anniversary of the first moon landing. A stamp was issued on the 25th and the 50th anniversaries of that milestone. Stamps are educational.
Stamps highlight lesser known individuals who blazed trails in various areas of life. I receive a daily email that gives the history of one the stamps that was issued on that day. Two recent emails related the lives of Ida Wells and Mary Jane Bethune. As I read about what they did for woman suffrage, civil rights, education, and healthcare for black people, I was grateful for what they did and grateful to learn about them by stamps that honored these ladies.
By the way, while emails and texts have their place, they are not quite the same as personal, hand written notes. I personally think that an actual stamp on the note makes it more personal than metered postage.
As beautiful and educational as stamps are, they were created for one purpose: to be placed on a letter so it can be delivered. The stamp represents the payment that you made to the U.S. Post Office for them to deliver it. Without a stamp, a letter cannot be delivered. A letter dropped in the mail without a stamp will be returned to you that says “Postage Due.” Many stamps may be in your desk drawer, but until they are placed on the letters to mail, they are of little use.
What do stamps have to do with the Gospel and heaven?
Most everyone wants to be” delivered” to heaven when this life is over. Jesus is like a postage stamp that gets us safely there. Without Jesus, we will not arrive there. The essence of the Gospel is summed up by Paul, “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.” I Corinthians 15:3-4
Even though Jesus did what he needed to do to provide the way for us to arrive safely in heaven, each individual over the age of accountability must choose to believe on him and accept him. Not to do so is like having stamps in the drawer but choosing not to use them. Forgiveness for our sin is available to each of us, but we must choose to receive that forgiveness by receiving Jesus.
In Exodus the Israelites were instructed to take the blood of a lamb and apply it to the doorpost so the death angel would pass over that home (Exodus 12:13). The blood of the lamb would not save that household unless it was applied to the door post.
The blood of Jesus was the payment for the debt of sin we cannot pay. Blood actually represents the life of Jesus because life is in the blood (Ephesians 2:13). Jesus voluntarily laid down his life as payment for our sin. He substituted his life for ours. We deserve to be punished for our sin, but even though Jesus never sinned, he was willing to take our punishment for us. (II Corinthians 5:21, I John 3:5)
For a person to be saved, he must be under the blood of Jesus so to speak. While Jesus died for all people, his death is only effective for those who call on him to be their Lord and Savior. His death or blood is of no avail to those who refuse to say yes to Jesus and submit to his authority.
The next time that you place on a stamp on a letter, let it remind you that all people need Jesus to be delivered to heaven.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
