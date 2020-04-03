Marshall Medical Center South will hold a mobile blood drive April 14-15 in the parking lot of the Marshall Wellness Center in Boaz. In conjunction with LifeSouth, the drive will observe social distancing measures to keep donors and staff members safe. It will follow guidelines for blood banks set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
LifeSouth Regional Manager Derek Daugherty said because people have been very generously donating in response to COVID-19, the blood supply is sufficient now. However, the need is expected to become critical over the next few weeks as the coronavirus worsens.
“It is important during this uncertain time that we are proactively helping our hospitals have an adequate supply of blood to last during the next couple of months,” he said. “That starts with donating right now. I know there are many uncertainties regarding getting out in public and especially about donating blood. I want to help alleviate some of those anxieties by explaining the practices we have enacted to help safeguard both our donors and staff.”
Steps taken to protect the public include:
- An outdoor registration area where potential donors will have their temperature checked upon arrival before entering the donor area.
- LifeSouth staff members will check their own temperature before leaving for work to ensure healthy employees are dealing with donors.
- In order to follow social distancing guidelines, fewer chairs will be placed in waiting areas and fewer donor beds will be used.
- If a line forms, donors will be sent to their vehicle or another waiting area where they can be called or texted when it is their time to donate.
- Donors will be allowed to fill out their own self-questionnaire to determine eligibility in an effort to limit time spent in a cramped space with another person.
- Buses will be used for collection sites and no more than three people at a time can be seated per bus. Everything is sanitized between each donor.
Hours for the drive on Tuesday are 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on Wednesday. Every donor will receive a large market tote and a T-shirt, and will be entered into a drawing for a Yeti cooler and an Instant Pot.
In the event of inclement weather, registration for the drive will be moved inside the Wellness Center lobby.
For any additional questions regarding how LifeSouth is protecting donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, please call our local donation center at 256-894-6066.
