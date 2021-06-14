A man accused of killing three people in Marshall County in 2018 will face the death penalty when his trial comes up in January.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, 55, faces more than six capital murder charges in the death of 7-year-old Colton Lee, his great-grandmother Marie Martin, 74, and a neighbor, Martha Reliford, 65, in July 2018 while Spencer was out on parole. The murders occurred in two separate homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville.
Spencer is accused of strangling and stabbing Martin before taking an undisclosed amount of cash. Lee and Reliford both died from blunt force trauma. Reliford was hit with the flat side of a hatchet, stabbed and robbed.
Last Tuesday, a judge announced Spencer is “mentally competent” to go to trial, which is slated for Jan. 10, 2022.
Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said the case is a complex one full of forensic evidence and witnesses.
“Any time you have three victims, your case is essentially going to be three cases in one,” Johnson said.
“You have to have proof of murder for each victim. The more victims you have, the more complex the case, the longer it takes and the more witnesses you have to call.”
Johnson said the case is expected to last at least two weeks and the jury pool will include about 450 potential jurors.
“We have a couple of family members that were interviewed by the media following the hearing,” Johnson said. “They made statements that they believe there were more suspects involved and asked why more people weren’t charged.
“The case we have was thoroughly investigated by multiple agencies. No other charged are expected against anyone else.
“Obviously, publicity is one thing you deal with when picking a jury. It is no unusual for victim’s families to be upset. They want to see justice served and the trial be over as quickly as we do.
“Any statements they make may have an effect on our ability to pick a jury not influenced in any way.”
Johnson said his office is ready to try the case, however, the defense attorney has a full schedule with some high-profile cases before the end of the year.
“Robert Tuten, the defense attorney in this case, also represents Huntsville Police Officer William Darby and Limestone County Sheriff Larry Blakely,” Johnson said.
Darby was charged with killing Jeffery Parker, 49, at his home in April 2018. Darby shot Parker as he sat in his home with a gun to his head while talking to another Huntsville officer. Darby was found guilty of murder in early May.
Blakely was indicted on multiple theft and ethics charged in 2019. An 11-count indictment charge Blakely with four counts of stealing from his campaign account; three counts of theft stemming from money taken from Limestone County funds; a charge of soliciting $1,000 from an employee; and two counts of using his position as sheriff to obtain interest-free loans. Blakely’s trial is expected to begin July 12.
“We are happy to have (Spencer’s) trial set,” Johnson said. “After having been out for COVID-19 for a year, I feel like we are finally on schedule.”
Shank found
When Spencer arrived at the Marshall County Jail June 4, authorities discovered a homemade weapon in his possession.
Sheriff Phil Sims say when Spencer was brought to the jail’s booking area, authorities scanned him and discovered a shank on his person.
Deputies picked up Spencer at Kilby Prison where he is being held under maximum security at the prison in close custody.
“We all know Spencer’s background,” Sims said. “We know he can be a violent person, so it is important we find this stuff because if he gets access to this stuff and we don’t know it, he could injure another inmate or injure our corrections officers.”
Johnson said his office will present evidence of Spencer’s alleged crime to an upcoming Grand Jury in August.
“We didn’t want Spencer charged by warrant,” Johnson said. “We chose not to go forward with a warrant by one of our deputies because if we charged Spencer, he would have had to stay up here until the trial on this charge.
“He is serving a life sentence. The DOC would not have taken him back. We would have had to keep him here in our county facility.
“He needs to be back in DOC custody, serving his life sentence. He is not someone you want to maintain in a county jail setting.”
