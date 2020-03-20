James L. Bearden
Albertville
James L. Bearden, 87, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted for Bearden’s care.
Ovia Dean Busha
Attalla
Ovia Dean Busha, 75, of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, March 21, at Butler Cemetery. Rev. Joey Bowman will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Belinda Busha, David Busha ,Rodney Busha (Christy); 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Willie J. Sweatt, Terry Sweatt (Brenda), Jerry Sweatt, Ruby Church, Sarah Tilley, Joyce Downs, Mary Morris, Donna Louise Maddox.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Rachel April Snider
Albertville
Rachel April Snider, 45, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her parents, Floyd Snider, Martha Snider; sister, Angelina Snider; brother, Thomas Snider.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
