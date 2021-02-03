Led by four players in double figures, Geraldine hit the 20-win plateau on Tuesday night, rolling past Sardis 66-48.
The Bulldogs built a 14-point lead heading into halftime, then blitzed the Lions to the tune of a 26-9 advantage in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 31 going to the fourth.
"We came out and played really hard to start the second half and were able to pull away," Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. "I thought our effort was good and we were very unselfish with the basketball. I'm proud of getting to 20 wins, but that's not our ultimate goal."
Jaxon Colvin led the way for Geraldine, posting a game-high 18 points, while also snagging eight rebounds and swiping six steals. Ridge Berry added 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Colt Lusher and Griffin Knight added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Sardis was paced by Jamarius Anderson's 16 points, while Eli Ford added 12.
Geraldine wraps up the regular season Thursday with a home game against Cleveland, before hosting its 3A area tournament next week. Sardis will take on Boaz in its regular season finale on Friday night.
