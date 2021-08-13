The Geraldine Town Council honored one of its residents during a regular meeting Monday night at the First Baptist Church in Geraldine. By adopting a resolution, the council commended Tim Nugent for his service as an SRO Officer at Guntersville Middle School.
“History has amply demonstrated the pressing need for the safety provided by school resource officers,” the resolution read. “The National Association of School Resource Officers has seen fit to present its annual Regional Exceptional Service Award to Guntersville police officer, Tim Nugent.
“The Town of Geraldine adds its commendation and support to the SRO program in general and Officer Nugent in particular for their contribution to the safety of a nation’s most precious resources, its youth…The Geraldine Town Council and the Office of the Mayor extend our best wishes to continued safe service to Officer Nugent and the communities he serves.”
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the previous work session and the July council meeting.
• Approved a resolution adopting a transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act as required by the State Legislature, which covers what the town will do with the funds. Mayor Chuck Ables said Geraldine plans to use the money for maintenance and improvement of roads.
• Agreed to pay the yearly dues to the League of Municipalities and to the National League of Cities.
• Voted to pay the monthly bills in the amount of $60,836.28.
