The First Amendment not only applies to choosing what you express but also to what you take in. In that regard, the right to free speech and a free press is a two-way street. Freedom of speech is only half expressed when citizens fail to stay informed or read their own biases into otherwise unbiased facts.
The late author Ray Bradbury said all that was needed to destroy a culture was to get people to stop reading. He was mainly talking about books, of which he wrote many, but the same can be applied to the news.
Multiple studies have shown the majority of people rarely read past the headline before sharing or commenting on a story online. Based on recent comments and feedback we’ve received at The Reporter, we can confirm that it is too often the case. Headlines at their best serve to entice readers to digest the full story, not to give a full impression of the issue.
The role of a newspaper is in the name itself; to report on the who, what, how, where, when and why of a given situation. Journalists don’t make the news; they report on it. They hold government officials accountable for their actions. They don’t shy away from difficult subjects nor are they responsible for the public’s reaction, negative or otherwise. Newspapers present the facts. Do with them what you will.
The media at large has abdicated the basic tenets of non-biased journalism in favor of pushing an agenda, so much of the suspicion journalism now bears as a whole is warranted. But The Reporter is committed to bringing the community important news and timely information from a neutral perspective. By keeping our opinions clearly marked on the editorial page, we let you decide what to make of the facts.
While there are more news outlets today than there are stories to cover, there’s no other newspaper as dedicated to covering the Sand Mountain area as The Reporter is. Knowledge is power, and without that power people can’t fully exercise their rights or have a say in what goes on in the community.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.