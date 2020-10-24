GUNTERSVILLE — Unbeaten and fifth-ranked Guntersville wrapped up Class 5A, Region 7 play with a 59-28 homecoming trouncing of West Point on Phil Isom Field at Chorba-Lee Stadium.
Guntersville Foodland sponsored Friday night’s game, The Reporter’s Game of the Week for week nine.
GHS junior running back Logan Pate picked up where he left off from last week’s Boaz game by rushing 17 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Cole McCarty completed 12-of-16 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns. His scoring passes went to three different receivers.
The region champion Wildcats improved to 8-0 overall and finished 6-0 in the region standings. They conclude their regular season by hosting archrival Albertville on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Guntersville sprinted to a 21-0 first-quarter advantage.
McCarty tightroped the sideline on a 15-yard touchdown run just 1:26 into the first quarter. Pablo Rios kicked the first of his eight extra points, making it 7-0.
A nice punt return by Cooper Davidson gave the Wildcat offense possession at the West Point 23-yard line to begin its second series. McCarty’s first TD pass of the night covered 15 yards to Evan Taylor with 6:11 left in the period.
McCarty hit a wide-open Jack Harris with a 30-yard TD strike, giving the Wildcats a 21-point cushion.
Less than a minute into the second period, Pate picked up his first TD on a 6-yard run.
The Warriors responded with their initial scoring drive. Will Cochran delivered a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Bowers on a fourth-down conversion, trimming Guntersville’s margin to 28-7.
Guntersville’s Dwayne Hundley returned the kickoff more than 70 yards to the West Point 7-yard line. Pate dashed into the end zone on first-and-goal with 4:25 left in the second quarter.
McCarty and Harris hooked up for a 54-yard TD pass at the 1:24 mark. Rios nailed the PAT, giving the Wildcats a 42-7 advantage.
West Point took the second-half kickoff and put together a 5:20 scoring drive, capped by Kelton Washington’s 2-yard touchdown run with 6:40 remaining.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats’ explosive attack to respond, as McCarty fired an 8-yard scoring pass to Davidson, who dragged a West Point defender across the goal line. Rios kicked it to 49-14 with 4:54 left.
Pate rambled 22 yards for his third TD of the night with 11:50 to go in the fourth period.
On the ensuing series, Guntersville linebacker Jerrell Williamson hit Cochran as he tossed a pass, which enabled Wildcat defensive back Brandon Fussell to pick it off and return to the West Point 24.
The Wildcats converted the turnover into a 25-yard field goal by Rios, which expanded their lead to 59-14 with 7:22 remaining.
West Point scored a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes.
Cochran found the end zone on a 7-yard keeper with 3:43 on the clock.
Defensive lineman Keynan Baker returned a fumble 58 yards to the end zone, trimming it to 59-28 with 2:01 to play.
