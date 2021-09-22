With half the high school football season in the books, teams are beginning to separate themselves from pretenders into contenders, and in this week's prep football polls, two teams continue to hold steady while a third team narrowly missed out on a Top-10 spot in their class.
From Day 1 of the season, the Fyffe Red Devils have continued to hold the top-spot in 3A, and that was no different this week, as the Devils were a near-unanimous pick for No. 1 in Class 3A after their destruction of Brindlee Mountain last week.
Fyffe has won 49 games in a row, and has been ranked in the Top-10 of the polls dating back to 2001. The Red Devils are off this week, and will return to the field on October 1 to face Plainview.
In 5A, the Guntersville Wildcats, who have been ranked in the 5A Top-10 all season, moved up one spot, sliding up to No. 7 this week after a 58-6 thrashing of Douglas. Since a season-opening loss to 4A No. 1 Handley, the Wildcats have rolled off four-straight wins, including scoring 58 points in back-to-back games.
Guntersville hits the road this week for a non-Region game against Madison County.
For the first time this season, a third Sand Mountain team received votes in the polls, as the Geraldine Bulldogs narrowly missed out on the 3A Top-10. The Bulldogs upset then-No. 4 Plainview last week on the road, 26-20, and received 19 points in the 3A poll this week, eight points behind No. 10 TR Miller, unofficially putting the Bulldogs at 11th in the 3A rankings.
Geraldine travels to take on Saks this weekend, who also received votes in the 3A poll.
Plainview fell to No. 8 in the 3A rankings following that loss to Geraldine.
The weekly football rankings are voted on by sports writers from across Alabama.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 5-0; 264
2. Hoover; 5-0; 195
3. Auburn; 5-0; 176
4. Central-Phenix City; 5-0; 154
5. Theodore; 5-0; 127
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 103
7. James Clemens; 5-0; 98
8. Fairhope; 4-1; 56
9. Enterprise; 4-1; 32
10. Oak Mountain; 4-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Baker (4-1) 12, Prattville (4-1) 6, Daphne (2-2) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (19); 5-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 5-0; 207
3. Briarwood; 5-0; 170
4. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 153
5. Hartselle; 5-0; 130
6. McAdory; 5-0; 99
7. Opelika; 3-2; 59
8. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 54
9. Helena; 5-0; 53
10. Jackson-Olin; 4-0; 42
Others receiving votes: Hueytown (4-1) 17, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 5, Northridge (5-0) 5, Homewood (4-1) 4, Muscle Shoals (5-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (20); 5-0; 256
2. *Pleasant Grove (2); 3-1; 197
3. Central-Clay Co.; 5-0; 182
4. Leeds; 5-0; 152
5. Alexandria; 4-0; 128
6. Russellville; 5-0; 106
7. Guntersville; 4-1; 76
8. UMS-Wright; 3-1; 67
9. Greenville; 4-0; 41
10. Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Parker (5-0) 15, St. Paul's (2-3) 6, Andalusia (3-2) 1, Ardmore (4-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Handley (20); 3-0; 255
2. Madison Aca. (2); 4-1; 193
3. Vigor; 5-0; 173
4. American Chr.; 4-1; 162
5. Gordo; 4-1; 133
6. Williamson; 3-2; 84
7. Northside; 4-1; 71
8. West Limestone; 3-1; 57
9. Central-Florence; 5-0; 42
10. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Brooks (5-0) 15, Etowah (3-1) 15, Cherokee Co. (3-1) 9, St. James (4-1) 8, Jacksonville (3-2) 4, Anniston (3-1) 3, West Blocton (5-0) 3, Cleburne Co. (4-1) 1, Randolph (5-0) 1, St. Michael (3-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 4-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 4-0; 197
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 146
5. Trinity; 5-0; 127
6. Montgomery Aca.; 4-1; 101
7. Opp; 4-1; 63
8. Plainview; 3-1; 47
9. Winfield; 5-0; 45
10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (3-1) 19, Lauderdale Co. (5-0) 13, Saks (4-1) 11, Bayside Aca. (3-2) 4, Excel (3-1) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-3) 4, Slocomb (2-2) 2, Southside-Selma (3-1) 2, Ohatchee (2-3) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (16); 3-1; 246
2. Lanett (6); 4-1; 216
3. Clarke Co.; 3-1; 170
4. Elba; 4-1; 129
5. Ariton; 5-0; 117
6. Falkville; 3-1; 102
7. Spring Garden; 3-1; 77
8. Geneva Co.; 3-1; 59
9. Leroy; 4-0; 47
10. Cleveland; 3-1; 36
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (4-0) 14, Colbert Co. (4-1) 13, G.W. Long (2-1) 12, Sand Rock (3-1) 7, Luverne (3-0) 5, B.B. Comer (3-2) 2, Midfield (3-1) 1, Tanner (3-2) 1
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (19); 3-0; 252
2. Sweet Water (3); 4-0; 202
3. Pickens Co.; 4-0; 178
4. Maplesville; 5-0; 160
5. Millry; 4-0; 131
6. Keith; 5-0; 91
7. Notasulga; 5-0; 74
8. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 65
9. Wadley; 5-0; 54
10. Loachapoka; 2-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (4-1) 12, Samson (4-1) 9, Sumiton Chr. (3-1) 3, *Winterboro (2-3) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (22); 4-0; 264
2. Autauga Aca.; 4-0; 195
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-1; 174
4. Chambers Aca.; 5-0; 157
5. Glenwood; 3-2; 115
6. Sparta; 4-0; 92
7. Jackson Aca.; 4-0; 81
8. Morgan Aca.; 3-1; 52
9. Bessemer Aca.; 1-2; 32
10. Patrician; 2-2; 29
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (3-1) 28, Tuscaloosa Aca. (2-2) 26, Lee-Scott (2-2) 6, Monroe Aca. (2-2) 3.
*--Record includes a forfeit loss for use of an ineligible player.
