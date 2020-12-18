Nearly seven months after verbally committing to the University of Tennessee and head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, Albertville standout Trinity Bell kept his word and made it official Wednesday afternoon, officially signing his National Letter of Intent to join the Volunteers football program in the fall.
Surrounded by friends, family, and teammates, Bell was decked out in a Tennessee shirt, hat, and of course, mask, for the big moment.
“It’s all a blessing,” Bell said. “I’m glad I get to be a part of it. When I went there for my first visit, the atmosphere was so crazy, so I was like, ‘I got to start coming back here more,’ and I took three or four more visits, and that’s when I knew it was the place for me.”
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Bell is one of 16 players who has officially signed with the Volunteers, who currently have the nation’s 14th rated class according to Rivals, and the 15th ranked recruiting class, according to 24-7 Sports. Bell was listed as a 3-star prospect by both 24-7 and Rivals, and was rated as the 16th best player in Alabama by 24-7. Bell is one of four players from the Yellowhammer State who are committed to Tennessee, but the only player from the state to official sign so far.
Bell was viewed by some as a diamond in the rough prospect, not playing high school football until his junior year when former Albertville head coach Cliff Mitchell convinced him to join the team. Prior to joining the football team, Bell had focused on basketball, where his size and athleticism helped him become a starter for the Aggies since 8th grade, but was a quick study, and hard worker, when it came to football.
“When he came out on the football field and started playing, we knew he would be able to have chance to go play big time Division One football,” Coach Mitchell said. “And he’s worked himself into that.”
Once Bell took to the field, the football offers far outweighed the basketball offers, leading Bell to eventually focus his future on football, and to sign with the Volunteers. Mitchell thinks Bell will be a hidden gen of a signing for the Tennessee offense, who plan to utilize Bell at the tight end position, which has become an important weapon across college offenses. Even at 6-foot-7, Bell reportedly runs the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds, showcasing his athleticism.
“I think he’ll be a steal for them,” Mitchell added. “I remember when coach Jeremy Pruitt came to the field house and told him he had a chance to be a really good football player when he finished up at Tennessee, and we’re excited to see what happens.”
In addition to Bell, the current Tennessee roster lists four other potentially returning tight ends who could be competing for playing time. Tennessee tight ends had combined for just 15 catches, 125 yards, and one touchdown this season heading into Saturday’s game.
During his senior season, Bell hauled in 37 passes for 472 yards, nearly 13 yards per catch, and a pair of touchdowns, all three of those marks leading the Aggies, who struggled to 2-8 mark in their first season of 7A football.
Initially Bell had interest from over 30 Division One football schools, but said that the current COVID-19 situation made for challenges while he was being recruited, and severely limited the number of schools he had hoped to visit
“COVID definitely hurt my recruiting process,” Bell said. “I didn’t get to go to half the schools that offered me, and only got to go to three schools, Tennessee was one of them, but corona was a big part of it.”
In addition to Tennessee, Bell received interest from other SEC schools, including Auburn, Florida, and Kentucky, plus a handful of Big Ten schools.
Bell said that despite the struggles Tennessee has had on the field this fall, going 3-6 heading into today’s matchup with No. 5 Texas A&M, and the uncertainty surrounding coach Jeremy Pruitt’s future in Knoxville, he never wavered in his commitment to the Volunteers.
“I never had a doubt in my mind for a second,” Bell said. “Even when they started losing, I didn’t think I was ever going to decommit or anything. I never had doubts about Tennessee.”
Bell is believed to be the first Aggie to sign to play football with Tennessee, and was one of two Sand Mountain-area football players to sign with FBS football programs this week, along with Fyffe’s Brody Dalton, also a tight end, who signed with UAB.
