The first and fourth quarters were polar opposites Tuesday night for the Fyffe Red Devils during their road contest at Sylvania.
The Red Devils (12-4) and Rams both started out slow. Very slow. With host Sylvania leading by a score of 4-2 after the opening period. It was Fyffe who found their offensive game in the fourth quarter, putting up a 23-14 advantage in the final frame to pull out a 51-38 win.
"Sylvania really got after us, but we settled down and played better as the game went along," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "We need to be ready to play every night, and we were ready tonight, and that's my fault."
Prior to the fourth quarter the game remained close, with Fyffe taking a 14-11 lead into halftime, then a 28-24 advantage into the fourth quarter before their offense took off.
Brody Dalton led the way for Fyffe with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win, one of three Red Devils in double figures. Parker Godwin netted 14, Micah Johnson netted 12, and Tate Goolesby chipped in with seven assists and eight rebounds.
Host Sylvania were paced by Sawyer Hughes with 15 points, while Logan McCullough added 10.
The Red Devils return to the court Friday when they host Asbury for a varsity double header.
