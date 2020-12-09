Alan Cosby, superintendent of the Etowah County School System, announced Wednesday morning all the schools in the system will transition to virtual learning beginning Monday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Dec. 21 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, as well as staffing and substitute issues.
Winter break will begin Dec. 22 and last through Jan. 4, 2021.
Students will then continue remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 8.
Students will return to traditional in-school learning on Monday, Jan. 11. Each school will communicate its plan for students during this time.
This will not affect students who are currently on the virtual learning option.
“Making our schools a healthy and safe environment that provides a high-quality education to all students is our primary goal,” Cosby said. “We urge everyone to continue to follow all appropriate measures to protect themselves and others.”
