David Devin took pride in his work and will be remembered for his commitment to help friends in any way possible.
Devin, a longtime member of the Sardis City Volunteer Fire Department, will be laid to rest today, Monday, Jan. 18, with his fellow members of the VFD providing an escort fitting his dedication.
“We lost David Devin this morning to his battle with cancer,” Sardis City Fire Chief Johnny Crosson said in a Facebook post last Wednesday.
“He was a hard worker and was a wonderful friend to many and was always there to lend a hand for whatever needed doing for the fire department and his community.
“Please keep his wife, children, mom and other family members in your prayers in the coming days and weeks. His fellow firefighters need your prayers also.”
Devin – dubbed ‘Big Dave’ by Crosson – was always there when needed, Crosson said Friday.
“It didn’t matter what you needed … if it was freezing cold out or pouring down rain. He was going to do all he could to help,” Crosson said.
“And it wasn’t just with the fire department. If you needed something fixed at your house, for example, he would help. That’s just the kind of guy he was.
“We were really blessed that spilled over from his life into the fire department.”
Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 18, at Whitesboro Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with burial following in the adjacent cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church.
The family requests attendees wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
A procession of emergency vehicles will leave McRae’s Funeral Home in Boaz and escort Devin to the church. Those choosing to participate with an emergency vehicle are asked to meet at McRae’s parking lot at 10:30 a.m. The procession is slated to leave McRae’s at 11 a.m. headed to Sardis City.
During the services and procession, any emergency calls for the Sardis area will be handled by the Boaz Fire Department, said Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck.
“We will do whatever we can for them,” Beck said. “We will get called out instead of Sardis Monday.”
David is survived by his wife, Tammie Devin of Boaz; sons, Matthew Devin, Eli Devin
and Luke Devin, all of Boaz; daughter, Maddy Devin, of Boaz; grandchildren, Blade Devin, Scythe Devin and Malice Devin; mother, Barbara Ann Devin, of Boaz; sister and brother-in-law, Janetta Devin and Charles Thigpin, of Florida; and niece, Alexandra Devin-Thigpin.
The family has requested no flowers, but instead asked that donations be made to the Sardis City Volunteer Fire Department. Mail donations to Sardis City VFD, C/O Sardis City Hall, 1335 Sardis Drive, Sardis City, Al. 35956. Donations may also be left at city hall.
Crosson said Devin’s sons, Luke and Eli, are following in his footsteps as members of the Sardis City VFD.
“As a dad, the three of his children that I knew, he did an excellent job with them of instilling in them his work ethic,” Crosson said.
“His sons are just like him. I just can’t say anything bad about David.”
Devin owned a family-owned vehicle repair business and a farm where he raised cattle.
“He was a real hard worker,” Crosson said. “He always made time for who needed him. I would take a dozen Big Daves. He was a super guy. Always had something witty to say.”
Suffering from cancer didn’t stop Devin from helping out at the fire department.
“When he got sick, I told him to do what he wanted to do. If he felt like coming to training or on a fire call, do it. If he didn’t feel up to it, we’d understand,” Crosson said.
“About two months ago I had a problem with one of the trucks I just couldn’t fix. I called him, really just to ask for advice. He came up there and did what he could. You could tell he didn’t feel well, but he was there. He told one of his sons, who is also a mechanic, what to do and fixed the problem.”
Devin’s body will be escorted from McRae’s Funeral Home to Whitesville Baptist Church for the funeral. After services, his body will be placed atop a fire engine and taken to the nearby cemetery. Crosson said those practices are traditionally reserved for firefighters killed in the line of duty, or those who have served for many years.
“Some fire departments refuse to do that for anyone other than those killed on duty,” he said. “We go by family request.
“I went to the family. I knew David loved all types of vehicles, but especially fire trucks with the lights and sirens. We are going to do this for him. We’re going to have as many as possible escort him.”
Additionally, two ladder trucks will be positioned along U.S. 431 at the Marshall/Etowah county line with American flags hanging overhead, Crosson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.