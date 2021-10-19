U.S. Senate candidate for Alabama Katie Britt made a campaign stop in Marshall County last week where she met with local voters and community leaders at an Albertville Rotary Club meeting. There she made her case for why she would be the best choice to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Richard Shelby and represent the state in Washington.
By way of introduction, club past president Tony Cochran spoke first saying he believes the upcoming 2022 midterm elections will be one of if not the most “consequential votes” he will cast, both due to the seriousness of the issues facing the nation as well as to the big shoes to fill left by Shelby.
“We’ve enjoyed for almost 35 years Sen. Richard Shelby,” he said. “It wasn’t until he hit his 15-year mark that his legacy he’s leaving behind for the State of Alabama started even being created because he had reached a point of seniority in the Senate that’s required in order to have that kind of influence… The vote that we’re about to cast to replace him is probably not a vote for someone that is going to represent us for the next four years or eight years. But in fact, for most of us that are 65 and older, may well be the last person that we ever cast a vote for senator.”
Cochran encouraged those in attendance to take Britt as a “serious” candidate and said she had his respect.
Before the meeting, The Reporter sat down with Britt for an exclusive interview to ask her what she sees as the greatest challenges facing Alabama and the rest of the county and how she plans to help on a federal level.
Though proudly not a career politician, Britt isn’t new to politics or working in high-pressure, leadership roles. She served as CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and previously worked on Sen. Richard Shelby’s staff as press secretary. While their values may align in other areas, Britt said she did not agree with Shelby’s recent vote to increase the debt ceiling and believes Washington needs to reign in its overspending.
“I would not have voted the way that he [Shelby] did on that,” she said. “I believe that the Democrats should have handled that on their own. I’m not going to help them raise the debt ceiling so that they can go on the spending spree.”
Vowing to put “Alabama First,” the Enterprise native added that out-of-control government spending, lack of opportunity and vaccine mandates are currently among the top limiting factors undermining workers in Alabama and across the nation.
“The way the government is continuing to just print dollars like its Monopoly money, it’s undermining the American worker,” she said. “I am a big believer that your zip code shouldn’t determine your opportunity… If you look at Biden, he is only mandating the hard working, law abiding Americans take the vaccine. And by that I mean, if you’re coming across the border illegally, you don’t have to get a vaccine to come. If you are getting an unemployment check from the federal government, you don’t have to get the vaccine to cash it.”
Other important issues Britt said she intends to tackle while in office include restoring voters’ faith in the election process, addressing mental health issues, holding China accountable for undermining the U.S. economically as well as for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting the American Dream, Conservative values and Christian ethics.
“We know the country we grew up in, and we see the country that our children are growing up in. While that’s not too far apart, it seems worlds and worlds away,” she said. “We believe if the next generation doesn’t get off the sidelines and get engaged … there’s not going to be a country left for our kids to fight for.”
Britt said the country need’s better leadership from people like her who can take charge and do what they said they would do to protect “hard-working Alabamaians.”
“Strong leadership — If you look at Biden’s continued failed leadership and continued weakness he has shown in everything from Afghanistan to continual over spending to the virus — I think that’s important,” she said. “Being an effective leader is a trademark of how I conduct myself. So being in the U.S. Senate will be no different, and I look forward to giving a voice to our conservative Christian values in D.C. and fighting every single day.”
Beyond specific policies, she said what will separate her from her competition — namely Rep. Mo Brooks — is her ability and determination to get things done.
“There’s a difference between being loud and being effective,” she said. I actually want to get things done. I’m not going up there to be a Fox News star or grandstand. I want to move the needle on priorities. I think being an effective leader and being able to lead in a way that allows others to follow is the clearest contrast between the two of us.”
Britt said she’s hoping to be accompanied by a “red wave” of newly and reelected Republicans in Washington following the midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022 and said building relationships will be key to her agenda to help Alabama and America succeed.
“I believe we are a great state with great people, have a great story to tell, and I believe this is the best country in the entire world,” she said. “So, I think those things are worth fighting for.”
