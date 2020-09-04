Having successfully held its first official event inside of its recently finished four-court gymnasium, Sand Mountain Park is closer than it’s ever been to its grand opening, which park president Patrick O’Brien said should be sometime in the fall.
“We were thrilled to host the 9th annual Corks & Chefs, benefiting CASA and the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County, as the inaugural event at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater last [Monday] night,” O’Brien said. “This event serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for our local CASA and CAC organizations, with all profits going directly to support child victims of sexual abuse and the elderly and homebound in our county.”
With 25,000 plus square feet of clear-span event space inside the gym, the park was able to safely space tables 10 feet apart and seat up to four people per table.
“Huge thanks to the event organizers for choosing our venue to host such a special evening for an awesome cause,” he added. “We were so happy to be a part of it!”
With its first event in the bag, O’Brien said the park has many more scheduled between now and the end of the year.
The Perfect Game Deep South Fall Classic youth baseball tournament will be held at the American and National complexes from Sept. 12-13. O’Brien said the tournament would be the first of multiple youth baseball and/or softball tournaments that the park will host this fall.
Youth Basketball registration goes live on Sept. 27. Cost will be $75 per player for children ages 5 – 12. The season will run from November – February, and will be the first youth basketball season on the park’s brand new hardwood courts.
“The playing experience at Sand Mountain Park will be awesome, and we’re so excited to help improve the mental and physical health of our community this season,” O’Brien said.
The newly formed Albertville High School Swim Team will have its first home meet at the park’s aquatic center on Sept. 19, where the team will compete against Cullman and Sparkman. The Albertville High School team is scheduled to hold all practices and have home meets at Sand Mountain Park.
Scheduled for Oct. 3, the park will host the Alabama Fighting Championship Five On It! event. O’Brien said he expects more than 25 fighters to participate in the MMA-style fighting event, including locals Trey Slaton, Micah Downs and Ultimate MMA owner Jose Evans. Tickets will be $25.
The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is also scheduled to hold its annual banquet at the park on Oct. 15.
“We are targeting this fall for our grand opening, and there is a tremendous amount of work being done in the final stages of construction,” O’Brien said.
