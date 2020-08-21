A Guntersville man remains in the Marshall County Jail facing kidnapping and rape charges.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Dustin Russell, 24, of Guntersville, is accused of intentionally causing a traffic accident Aug. 14 in Albertville. He is alleged to have forced a woman he knew from the vehicle into his vehicle, then he fled from the scene.
He took the woman to an undisclosed location where she said he raped her, Smith said.
After some time, the woman was able to convince Russell to release her, taking her to the Mapco gas station at the intersection of Edmondson Road and U.S. 431.
The victim immediately called the police department, stating she was the woman they had been looking for. She stayed with store employees inside until police arrived.
Investigators interviewed the victim, who was able to identify Russell as her attacker, Smith said.
Officers arrested Russell Tuesday, charging him with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
Smith said the woman was transported to the hospital but did not have to be admitted.
Russell was transported to the Albertville City Jail and later transferred to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $250,000 bond.
