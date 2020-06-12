WALNUT GROVE — June 1 became a day of celebration for high school athletes across the state, as it marked the day they could return to campuses for workouts with their teammates and coaches for the first time in almost three months.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down on-campus classes and all extracurricular activities in mid-March, including canceling spring practice and spring jamborees.
“It was just great to get back and see their faces,” Kyle Davis, who enters his seventh season as West End’s head football coach, said.
“You spend all this time with them and they become like your family, and you miss them for three months. I think it’s good just to have them back together. I think it’s good for them, and I think it’s good for us coaches.
“I think when we kick it off on August 21, it’ll be great for the community. There’s some good things happening for us at this point in time.”
The Patriots host Susan Moore in their Aug. 21 opener.
West End finished 4-6 in 2019, winning three of its final four games, including a 49-0 gashing of Glencoe in its season finale. It was the Patriots’ largest margin of victory in series history.
“We were really doing well in the weight room,” Davis said of when the pandemic hit. “We had a lot of strong kids, a lot of good hard work, and then missed the spring.
“With the team we’ve got coming back, it’s a pretty experienced team, and I think if we’d had a young team, a team that hadn’t been around our program for a while, it really would’ve hurt us missing those 10 days. We really could’ve used that.
“We got our kids back last week and ran them through our strength tests, as far as where we’re going to be coming back. I don’t think we were disappointed in any of them.
“Now obviously, some of them hadn’t been as strong as they were, but I don’t think any of our kids did absolutely nothing while we were out, because it didn’t look like that. We’re not where we were, but we’ve got time to get back.”
The Patriots’ 2020 roster features eight seniors — Hunter Tucker, Eli Pearce, Dakota McAlpine, Kaleb Pierce, Andrew Dodge, Brady Jenkins, Jacob Camacho and Trevor Willet.
The AHSAA canceled 7-on-7 passing competitions, lineman camps and 11-on-11 events this summer. The Patriots usually compete in the maximum number of 7-on-7s allowed by the AHSAA.
“The good thing is we can compete against each other,” Davis said. “We can work on our stuff.
“When we get into the pads and stuff, we may not have the depth up front and in the trenches, but throwing against each other and skill players, I think we have good enough depth to be able to compete against one another and get something out of it.
“The 7-on-7s and the camps we went to kind of broke up the monotony and gave you that competition with other teams, so it may get a little boring for them.”
Because spring practice was canceled, the AHSAA is allowing teams to start preseason practice July 27 if they choose to. The first Monday in August is the traditional kickoff for preseason drills. The Patriots will start July 27.
Davis regularly checked to make sure his players were safe and their needs were met during the break caused by the pandemic.
“I tried the best I could to contact three or four a day, and there’s some I couldn’t get in touch with,” Davis said. “Those were some I was worried about. Getting to school every morning, going to class, going to lunch … all those guarantees in their lives that they’ve been having now it’s all in limbo, and you don’t really know how they can handle it.
“You don’t know if mom and dad are at home, and you don’t know if they’re able to get to their meals and that kind of stuff. For us as coaches who invest plenty of our time and lives in these kids … it’s obviously not for the paycheck. We enjoy them, we want to see them succeed and when we’re not sure what their well-being is like, it’s worrisome.”
This will be West End’s 55th season of football. The school formed when Altoona and Walnut Grove combined.
The Patriots posted a perfect 10-0 record in 1966, their inaugural season, under head coach Bob Cartrett.
West End’s winningest head coach is the late Wayne Robinson, who went 80-67 from 1973-86. His 1979 team finished 12-1 and lost to Carrollton in the semifinals of the Class 1A state playoffs.
