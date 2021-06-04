The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame to postpone the induction of its class of 2020 until 2021. The 2020 inductees will finally be enshrined during a Saturday night banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
No tickets will be available at the door for the event, which starts at 6 o’clock.
This is the 19th induction class of the MCSHOF, which enshrined its first group of inductees in 2002. The eight 2020 inductees increase membership in the hall of fame to 176.
Members of the 2020 class are:
William Battle Jr. (deceased), Snead State, coaching and administration
Battle is the father of Bill Battle, the former Alabama athletics director.
Battle’s first job was at Snead Seminary in Boaz, where he taught history and civics and coached football and basketball for the Parsons. At that time, Snead Seminary was a secondary school and did not become a junior college until 1936. Battle’s first football team went 6-4 for the only winning season in school history. The 1931 basketball team won the District 8 Championship and went all the way to the Elite 8, before losing to Sidney Lanier 27-25.
Alex Beason, Albertville, basketball
Beason started for the varsity Aggies all four years of high school, and the team enjoyed great success. The Albertville boys won four straight area championships and advanced to the Regional Tournament each year. In 1995, ’96, and ’97, they advanced to the Regional championship game. Additionally, the Aggies were Marshall County Tournament Champions in 1996. He finished his high school career as the leading scorer in Marshall County history with 2,459 points.
In 1997, his senior year, Beason was named the Class 5A Player of the Year. Following his senior campaign, he was chosen to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, where he finished with 10 points.
Greg Bonds, Douglas, basketball and administration
Bonds has excelled in his professional career in the athletic department at Jacksonville State.
In 1996, he was hired as the director of student services and assistant director of NCAA compliance. In 1999, he was promoted to assistant athletic director and director of compliance. In 2008, Bonds was again promoted in the athletic department to associate athletic director for internal affairs, where he was charged with overseeing all financial aspects of the athletic department.
In 2016, Bonds achieved a doctorate in sports management from the United States Sports Academy. That same year, JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz named Dr. Bonds as senior associate athletic director, making him second in command of the JSU Athletic Department.
Ken Gillilan, Albertville, football
In high school, Gillilan was a two-way player for 2019 MCSHOF inductee G. B. Beasley.
His career with the Aggies was spectacular. He was a two-year All-Marshall County back and was selected to the All-Northeast Alabama Conference Team as a senior.
In a recommendation letter, Beasley said, “Ken played halfback on offense and cornerback on defense. He was a valuable defensive player and a hard tackler. He ran back kickoffs and punts and played great pass defense. On offense, I have never seen a more determined or harder runner – nor a better blocker. He was a starter and a complete player for 3 years. He never had a bad game!”
Drew Guess, Arab, football
Guess was integral in all three phases of the game, playing running back, safety, and place-kicker for the Knights. He rushed for 3,109 yards and had over 4,000 all-purpose yards as a three-year starter. He had 40 pass receptions and scored 39 touchdowns, three field goals, 32 PATs, and three two-point conversions.
The only other Knight to have over 3,100 career rushing yards was MCSHOF 2012 inductee Danny Maze. Guess scored over 300 points in high school to become the all-time leading scorer in Arab football history.
As a varsity player, Guess was a three-time selection to the All-Marshall County Team and All-Region 7 Team.
Guess was an all-around athlete, playing four sports. In basketball, playing under head coach and MCSHOF board member Johnny Harbison, he led the team in steals (2001-02) and 3-point percentage (2002-03). The 2003 team won the 5A Area 13 Championship.
In varsity track, he was a sprinter for coach Robert Sims, winning All-Marshall County honors in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and as a member of the 4 X 100 meter relay team. Guess was also the MVP on the Arab soccer team in 2001 under coach Phil Puccio.
Dennis Hicks (deceased), Boaz/Albertville, football and administration
Hicks served as Boaz’s head football coach from 1967-74. During that time, Boaz was 4-4 against rival Albertville, including a three-game winning streak from 1970-72, the only time that had happened up until then.
During the Hicks era, Boaz produced eight players who made at least one All-State team. One of those players, 2004 MCSHOF inductee Randy Ross, was a two-time All-State quarterback in 1969 and 1970.
In 1974, Hicks transferred to Albertville High School and became an assistant coach under MCSHOF coach Vernon Wells. During the next three seasons, the Aggies won seven or more games and three county championships.
In 1988, Hicks was asked to become the AHS head football coach. He took the job for two years, becoming the only head coach to serve Albertville and Boaz in that capacity and have victories against both schools.
Miranda Keller McCoy, DAR/Guntersville, basketball
As an eighth grader, McCoy started on the DAR varsity girls basketball team and was an All-Marshall County selection. During her junior and senior years, the Lady Patriots had very successful seasons.
In 1995-96, the Lady Patriots went 22-8 en route to an appearance in the State Tournament Final Four. DAR won the Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State before losing to Sulligent in the State semifinal game. Due to her spectacular play that year, McCoy was selected to the All-Marshall County, All-Area 13, All-Regional Tournament, and first team All-State Tournament Teams by the ASWA.
During her senior year, DAR won the Marshall County Tournament with McCoy selected as the MVP. The team record was 26-4. She was selected for the fifth time to the All-Marshall County Team.
In addition to basketball, McCoy played softball for six years and was a two-time All-Marshall County player and the 1997 All-Marshall County Team and tournament MVP selection.
Also an outstanding student at DAR, McCoy was the salutatorian in the class of 1997. She played basketball for legendary Hall of Fame Coach John Kitchens at Snead State.
Rick Moody, Guntersville, basketball
During his time as varsity boys basketball coach at Guntersville, the Wildcats accumulated a 101-45 record, winning the Marshall County Championship twice. They also won 5A Area 15 and Northeast Regional championships in 1987 and 1989, reaching the Final Four in 1987 and the Elite Eight in 1989.
Teddy Looney, Henry Howell, Warren Kelly, and Blake Lusk were selected to All-State or All-State Tournament teams. Moody was also selected to Marshall County, Area, and NE Regional Coach of the Year honors.
Following the 1988-89 campaign, Moody became the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Alabama. During his 16 years, Moody’s teams won 311 games and took Alabama to the only Final Four in the history of Alabama men’s or women’s basketball.
The all-time winningest coach in Alabama basketball history, his Crimson Tide players included 2013 MCSHOF inductee Kate Mastin Limbaugh of Boaz.
The MCSHOF board of directors voted not to choose a class of 2021, because the induction of the 2020 class was delayed until this year. The board will choose the class of 2022 in December and hold the induction ceremony in June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.