Two ladder trucks from the Sardis City and Boaz fire departments held up an American flag over U.S. 431 Monday morning to honor the late David Devin, a longtime Sardis City firefighter.
An escort comprised of more than 25 fire apparatus followed the hearse containing Devin’s body to Whitesboro Baptist Church for services Monday.
Devin died Jan. 13 following a battle with cancer.
Following the funeral, Devin’s casket was loaded atop a fire engine and driven to the church’s cemetery.
“I’m overjoyed with the turnout,” Sardis City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Crosson said prior to the funeral.
“There are so many men and women out here to support David’s family and to show their respect for him. It means a lot.”
The procession left McRae’s Funeral Home at 11 a.m. headed southbound on U.S. 431 to Sardis City. The ladder trucks were set up over the southbound lanes at the Etowah/Marshall county line.
Traffic stopped in the northbound lanes as the procession passed.
Crosson said the procession and flag are often reserved for honoring firefighters who die in the line of duty. However, he knew Devin loved vehicles of all types, particularly fire engines.
“I went to the family. I knew David loved all types of vehicles, but especially fire trucks with the lights and sirens,” Crosson said.
“We did this for him.”
During Monday’s services, Boaz Fire Department handles all calls for Sardis City VFD in an act of solidarity, said Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck.
Devin is survived by his wife, Tammie Devin, of Boaz; sons, Matthew Devin, Eli Devin
and Luke Devin, all of Boaz; daughter, Maddy Devin, of Boaz; grandchildren, Blade Devin, Scythe Devin and Malice Devin; mother, Barbara Ann Devin, of Boaz; sister and brother-in-law, Janetta Devin and Charles Thigpin, of Florida; and niece, Alexandra Devin-Thigpin.
The family has requested no flowers, but instead asked that donations be made to the Sardis City Volunteer Fire Department. Mail donations to Sardis City VFD, C/O Sardis City Hall, 1335 Sardis Drive, Sardis City, Al. 35956. Donations may also be left at city hall.
Participating in the procession were trucks from Boaz FD, Sardis City VFD, Mountainboro VFD, Egypt, Highland Rescue Squad, Attalla, Sand Valley, Ivalee, Blount Emergency Services, Aroney VFD, Douglas VFD and Union Rescue Squad.
