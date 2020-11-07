GUNTERSVILLE — The AHSAA Class 5A football playoffs kicked off Friday night, and after dominating Hayden 62-3, the No. 5 Guntersville Wildcats are moving on to the second round.
Guntersville entered the game with a 9-0 record as the No. 1 seed in Region 7. Hayden came into the first round with a 6-4 record and No. 4 seed in Region 6. The Wildcats from Blount County run the Wing-T offense, which can be difficult to contain. Guntersville had little issue with it and didn’t meet much resistance from the Hayden defense.
Guntersville had five offensive possessions in the first half and scored on all of them. Quarterback Cole McCarty threw for 160 yards, completing 14 of 17 passes with three touchdowns in the game. Logan Pate had another strong night on the ground with 168 yards rushing and three touchdowns. McCarty also rushed for one touchdown, and CJ Gomera also had a rushing touchdown.
Jack Harris led the way in receiving with three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Davidson caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, and Brandon Fussell caught three balls and one touchdown. The Guntersville offense gained 390 yards against Hayden.
The Wildcats were once again dominant on defense, as they forced two turnovers. Davidson picked off a Hayden pass late in the first quarter and returned it for a 61-yard touchdown. Jerrell Williamson also had a fumble recovery and 10 tackles.
Guntersville’s all-time playoff record improved to 19-30 with the win over Hayden. The Wildcats now turn their attention to one of the top teams in the state – the No. 3 Pleasant Grove Spartans.
Pleasant Grove defeated Mae Jemison on Friday night 47-12. The Spartans will have to travel to Guntersville on Nov. 14 in what will be Guntersville’s toughest test of the year.
Pleasant Grove’s two losses came to the No. 1 team in Class 6A, Oxford, by a score of 29-28 and to 5A, No. 1 Ramsay by a score of 33-26.
