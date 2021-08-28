Boaz man's remains laid to rest

Hundreds gathered at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Ralph Curtis Battles, a Boaz man killed in action at Pearl Harbor.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in July that Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles, 25, of Boaz, killed during World War Ii, was accounted for on Feb. 12, 2021.
Officials used DNA testing and anthropological analysis to identify Battles.
Patriot Guard Riders led a procession from McRae Funeral Home to the cemetery and provided a flag line while the Navy Honor Guard provided an escort for the family.
Battles’ nephew Ralph Shell told those assembled that while he had never met his uncle Ralph, he knew of him through family-shared stories and memories.
“His family were all good, honest and responsible people,” Shell said. “I have no doubt Ralph was just like them.”
Battles’ family worked hard and prayed for his remains to be found and eventually returned to his hometown, Shell said.
“That is evidenced by the headstone and footstone they placed in this cemetery for him,” he said. “I remember his mom and cousins and aunts and uncles all saying he could come home. Today, he did.”
On Dec. 7, 1941, Battles was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in more than 400 dead crewmen, including Battles.
He was the son of L.E. and Beulah S. Battles and the brother of James, Harry, and Leon Battles, Ruth Battles Shell, Sue Battels Terry, Mildred Battles Leon, Lillia Battles McLeod and Vonda Battles Stovall.
He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other family members.
Ben Jones, Battles’ great-nephew, said while Battles died 33 years before he was even born, he always knew of his great-uncle.
“I played soldiers in the back yard with my friends and cap guns,” he said. “I told my classmates and teacher about him. There’s never been a time in my life when I didn’t know him.
“I always admired his service and the sacrifice he made.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said he was proud of the turnout in honor of Battles, as he had met veterans and others from all across the state and nation at the event.
“This is who we are,” Dyar said. “This is what America is supposed to be … honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“I think this is a true reflection of our community and is important to those who served in World War II.
“It is a beautiful moment for our city, county, state and nation.”
For more photos and a complete story about the event, see Wednesday’s edition of The Reporter.
