Jeanette Cruse Johnson Bargfrede
Sardis City
Jeanette Cruse Johnson Bargfrede, 85, of Sardis City, passed away on June 3, 2021.
A memorial service was held at Geraldine Funeral Home on June 6, 2021, with entombment at DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery (Jo) Johnson, of Boaz; step-daughters, Cynthia (les) Osborne, of Southside, and Sandra (Jeff) Lacks, of Sardis City; brother, Wendell Cruse, of Las Cruces, N.M.; sister-in-law, Bobbie Cruse, of Fort Payne; grandson, Jonathan (Cheryl) Johnson, of Springville; granddaughter, Jodi (Mike) Eckhoff, of Albertville; step-granddaughter, Julie (Mike) Gray, of Ohatchee, and Lindsey (Chris) Edmondson, of Southside; step-grandsons, Bradley (Leanna) Lacks and Heath Lacks, of Sardis City; great-grandchildren, Allison (Gus) Andrews, of Boaz, and Ethan Johnson, of Springville; great-great-granddaughter, Emerson Andrews, of Boaz; step-great-grandchildren, Colton (Kelsie) Gray, MiKayla Gray, Timothy Gray, Allie Jones, Jayda Lacks and Amos Edmondson, nephew, Phillip (Raylene) Cruse; and great-niece, Abby Cruse, of Fort Payne.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husbands, Hobert C. Johnson and Harlin H. Bargfrede, father, Gilbert Crus, mother, Iris Gilbreath Cruse, and brother, Edward Wort Cruse.
Peggy Adams
Horton
Peggy Adams, 78, of Horton, formerly of Ohatchee, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Patterson officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery in Ohatchee.
Survivors include sons, Clyde (Kathy) Savage, of Carbon Hill, Joey Gray, of Ohio, James Little, of Boaz, and Michael Savage, of Florida; daughters, Lacey Savage, of Boaz, Joetta (Michael) Souder, of Sand Rock, and Cindy K. Savage, of Leesburg; 27 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Roger Jenkins and Mackey (Barbie) Jenkins, all of Southside,
Betty Prince
Albertville
Betty Prince, 69, of Albertville, died June 5, 2021, at Brookwood Medical Center.
A visitation was Monday, June 7, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Prince; daughter, Michele Harris (Johnny); son, Bradley Beck; mother, Jessie Kight; sisters, Margie Bolding, Linda White, Ellen Baker, Judy Kight, Cathy Henson and Teresa Baker; brothers, Ray Kight, Johnny Kight and Michael Kight; and six grandchildren.
Bobby Willoughby
Crossville
Bobby Willoughby, 77, of Crossville, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Kilpatrick Willoughby, of Crossville; son, Keith (Brandy Hughes) Willoughby, of Crossville; daughters, Ginger (Donny) Tanner, of Albertville and Nicole (Brandy May) Willoughby, of Guntersville; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Willoughby, of Boaz; and sister, Robbie Nicholson of Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.
Brenda Kay Diamond Pointer
Albertville
Brenda Kay Diamond Pointer, 74, of Albertville, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Tim Smith and Rev. Brandon Bruce officiated.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori Diamond (Amanda Cagle); son, Josh Pointer; one grandson; sisters, Kathy McCormick (Jimmy), and Evelyn Diamond; and a brother, Wayne Diamond (Paulette).
Dylan Wade Hudgins
Attalla
Dylan Wade Hudgins, 20, of Attalla, died Saturday, June 5, 2021
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Butler Cemetery. Rev. Rickey Williams will officiate the service.
Survivors include his parents, Nathan and Keri Hudgins; sister, Katelyn Hudgins; brother, Jayden Hudgins; a niece; grandparents, Mary Maskew, Sammy Hudgins, and Eva Hudgins; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Elica Maples
Guntersville
Elica Maples, 64, of Guntersville, died June 5, 2021, at her home.
Services were Monday, June 7, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Donnie Sims and Chris Sims officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband Mike Maples; daughters, Heather Henson (Craig), and Tiffany Gary (Lance); two grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Dollar; and her brother Darrel Sims (Carolyn).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org) or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Irma Gravitt
Crossville
Irma Gravitt, 85, of Crossville, died Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial in Lathamville Cemetery. Rev. Deon Black officiated.
Survivors include her sisters, Clara Joy Morgan and Kate Rowell (Don); and several nieces and nephews.
James Sampson Smith
Guntersville
James Sampson Smith, 81, of Guntersville, died June 3, 2021, at his home.
Services were Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Marshall memorial Funeral Home with Bros. Allan Atkins and Don Cotton officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Smith; daughters, Karen Lee Marsh and Pamela Jean Smith Williams; brother, Donald Walls; daughter-in-law, Paula Smith; son-in-law, Gary McLeod; brother-in-law Tommy Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Linda Moore Lacey
Albertville
Linda Moore Lacey, 79, of Albertville, died June 7, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
A memorial service will be June 10, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristen Tidwell (Scott); brother, David Moore (Betty); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Nellie Morrow
Horton
Nellie Morrow, 92, of Horton, died June 6, 2021, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church in the Hyatt community with the Revs. Neal Chaffin, Keith Hawkins and Johnny Morrow officiating, Burial was in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Drexell Morrow; daughters, Rachel Bonds (A.L.), Angie Wilson (Larry), Dawn Hilley (Bruce) and Leah Watson (Steve); daughter-in-law, Glenda Morrow; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Thomas Larry White
Dawson
Thomas Larry White, 73, of Dawson, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at St. Vincent’s East.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Rev. Lynn Childress and Rev. Wayne White will officiate the service.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Faye White; son, Trent White (Victoria); two grandchildren; brother, Terry White (Jo); a host of nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Rickey Rosson (Beth); and sister-in-law, Galen Rosson.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
