Katie Lang Lee
Albertville
Katie Lang Lee, 74 of Head Street, Al,bertville, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held at noon on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Albertville with Bro. Brent Roe officiating. Interment was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Mrs. Lee was born in Alabama on Dec. 13, 1946 to James Sidney and Emma Iduma Bowen Lang. She owned and operated a hair salon.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Gregg and Kelley Lee, of Albertville, Lance and Suzanne Lee, of Alabaster, and Richey and Julie Lee, of Albertville; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and brother and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Dena Lang, of Cullman, and Ginger Lang, of Owens Crossroads.
She was preceded in death by her Husband: James Edward Lee, parents, James and Iduma Lang, and brothers and sister-in-law, Aaron and Peggy Lang and Fred Lang.
Pallbearers were Anderson Lee, Dakoda Floyd, Scott Lang, Bryan Lang, Jackie Cannon, Gary McClendon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Kirby Dobbins
Boaz
Kirby Dobbins, 81, of Boaz, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Friday, May, 21, 2021, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Mickey Perigo officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Dobbins; daughter, Tammy Gable (Mike); son, Lee Dobbins (Lynda); six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, C. C. Dobbins; and sisters, Brenda Harris (Randy) and Frances Orton (Ray).
The family will accept flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Johnny Randall Goble
Albertville
Johnny Randall Goble, 67, of Albertville, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Maranda Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by two daughters, Jessica Stewart (Blake) and Danielle Beckham (Ricky); two grandsons; two sisters, Sara Cleveland (Bill) and Glinda Hughes (James); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Waylon William Stuart
Albertville
Infant Waylon William Stuart died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his parents Julianna and Will Stuart; grandparents, Angela Cortes, Eduardo Cortes, Jeff Stuart, Sonya Pell and Michelle Stuart; great-grandparents, Carolyn Johnson, Donald Gillilan, Rodolfo Cortes, Florina Cortes, Mark and Deana Mills, Keith and Melanie Webb, Mary Stuart and Johnny and Myra Burgess; and several aunts and uncles.
———
