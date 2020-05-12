Granny loves this pie, and so do I. We always had fresh strawberries in their garden, and I have probably eaten my weight in them over the years.
Granny used to make this sometimes, and I was amazed. She always told me it was simple enough that even I could do it.
And one day she wrote the recipe on the back of a birthday card envelope for me.
Shoney’s strawberry pie
Ingredients:
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of water
3 tablespoons of corn starch
3 tablespoons strawberry Jell-O
Enough fresh, whole strawberries to fill baked 9-inch deep-dish pie crust.
9-inch graham cracker pie crust
Directions:
Blend the sugar, cornstarch and water together and cook to almost pudding stage.
Add strawberry Jell-O.
Place clean, whole strawberries into baked pie shell.
Pour cooked mixture over berries.
Chill two hours at least. Top with whipped cream topping, if desired.
Recipes from Shepherd’s Cove Hospice can be found in “Homecooked Memories, Volume IV” written by Hospice of Marshall County – Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
