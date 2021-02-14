For approximately a week now the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints from victims regarding a web site where individuals post and share images of illicit material. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the content is considered illicit because the subjects depicted did not give consent to share or post their images online.
Both investigators and deputies with Marshall County and Dekalb County Sheriff’s Offices now have made an arrest in this case.
Bradley Brown, 25, of Crossville, was arrested Friday and charged with distributing a private image.
He was booked into the Marshall County jail but has since been released after posting a $2,500 bond.
Guthrie said more arrests may follow pending the investigation.
“Our office is currently working with federal authorities to insure the web site is removed,” Guthrie said.
If you feel you may have been a victim of crime such as this, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
