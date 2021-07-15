Jerry Lambert, president of KidsSake Inc., hopes to improve the lives of underprivileged youth in Marshall county.
KidsSake is a local charitable foundation dedicated to helping underprivileged children from pre-K to high school. Lambert said he started it because he wanted to help out with children in need. “I want to help some kids, more and more kids need help,” Lambert said.
The family foundation is about helping children who need items such as shoes, clothing and other needs. KidsSake is also about helping out with kids’ hygiene.
The school systems will be the main point of contact for clothing and hygiene. Children in need can take advantage of this foundation by “reaching out to school counselors and teachers. They are available by phone or email,” Brooke Lambert said, secretary and daughter-in-law of Jerry Lambert.
KidsSake started in March 2020, KidsSake held two golf tournaments to raise funds for the foundation.
Since then, Lambert has been to seven schools to give gift cards to students; Asbury Elementary, Brindlee Mountain Elementary, Albertville Intermediate, Cherokee Elementary, Corley Elementary, Arab Elementary, and Douglas Elementary.
KidsSake has scheduled a yard sale next Friday and Saturday, July 23-24. The yard sale will be located at the Corinth Church on 192 Bonds Chapel Rd. in Albertville. People in the community donated items such as clothing, shoes, toys and holiday items that will be at the yard sale. Jerry Lambert said he hopes to raise $1,000 from the yard sale.
Jerry Lambert is a retired teacher, and Brooke Lambert is a third grade teacher at Corley Elementary School.
Cash donations can be mailed to 1147 Bowman Road, Albertville.
