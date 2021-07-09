Albertville City Schools announced Thursday it will provide all school supplies needed for the 2021-2022 school year free of charge for students.
Students will pick up their grade-specific supplies at either orientation or the first day of school.
Everything except a backpack will be provided, thanks to additional federal funding made possible by pandemic relief funds.
With the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday – July 16 – 18, 2021—approaching, Albertville City Schools understands many people are preparing for the back to school season.
“Our leaders understand the financial strain the pandemic placed on many of our students’ families. We are delighted to relieve part of this burden by purchasing school supplies for every student enrolled in Albertville City Schools,” said Dr. Boyd English, District Superintendent.
English continued,“ The decision to fund school supplies is just another example of The
Albertville Advantage. It is an excellence mentality that represents the passion of an entire community invested in the development of the next generation. We are grateful for our community’s commitment to our school system, and we are looking forward to the start of a new year.”
ACS Orientation Dates
Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K
July 29- 11:00 a.m - Red and Blue Teams
July 29 - 12:00 p.m. - Yellow and Green Teams
July 29 - 1:00 p.m. - Pre K Group 1
July 29 - 2:00 p.m.- Pre K Group 2
Albertville Primary School
August 2nd - 9:00 a.m. - Leadership Academy and Adventure Academy
August 2nd - 11:00 a.m. - Aggie Book Club and School within a School
August 2nd - 1:00 p.m. - End Zone and ACES
Albertville Elementary School
July 30 - 9:00 a.m.- Leadership Academy and Adventure Academy
July 30 - 11:00 a.m. - Aggie Book Club and School within a School
July 30 - 1:00 p.m. - End Zone and ACES
Albertville Intermediate School
July 30- 8:30 a.m -10:30 a.m -6th grade Orientation/Meet and Greet
July 30-12:30 p.m. -2:30- p.m. 5th grade Orientation/Meet and Greet
*parking is limited
Albertville Middle School
July 27 - 8th grade schedule pick-up 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 4p.m. -6 p.m. - VIRTUAL ORIENTATION ONLY
July 28 - 7th grade schedule pick-up 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.- VIRTUAL ORIENTATION ONLY
Albertville High School
July 30
12th grade schedule pick-up 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.
11th grade schedule pick-up 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
10th grade schedule pick-up 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.
9th grade schedule pick-up 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Virtual Freshman Orientation Only
Aggie Advocacy Center/Success Program
August 1 - 2-5 p.m. (Alumni House): The Aggie Advocacy Center Event
August 6 – 11 a.m. (South Hall): Albertville Virtual & Success Academy Orientation
Albertville City Schools currently serves almost 6,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade at
six schools: Albertville High School (9-12), Albertville Middle School (7-8), Albertville
Intermediate School (5-6), Albertville Elementary School (3-4), Albertville Primary School (1-2),
Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (Pre-K and K).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.