Albertville City Schools announced Thursday it will provide all school supplies needed for the 2021-2022 school year free of charge for students.

Students will pick up their grade-specific supplies at either orientation or the first day of school.

Everything except a backpack will be provided, thanks to additional federal funding made possible by pandemic relief funds.

With the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday – July 16 – 18, 2021—approaching, Albertville City Schools understands many people are preparing for the back to school season.

“Our leaders understand the financial strain the pandemic placed on many of our students’ families. We are delighted to relieve part of this burden by purchasing school supplies for every student enrolled in Albertville City Schools,” said Dr. Boyd English, District Superintendent.

English continued,“ The decision to fund school supplies is just another example of The

Albertville Advantage. It is an excellence mentality that represents the passion of an entire community invested in the development of the next generation. We are grateful for our community’s commitment to our school system, and we are looking forward to the start of a new year.”

ACS Orientation Dates

Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K

July 29- 11:00 a.m - Red and Blue Teams

July 29 - 12:00 p.m. - Yellow and Green Teams

July 29 - 1:00 p.m. - Pre K Group 1

July 29 - 2:00 p.m.- Pre K Group 2

Albertville Primary School

August 2nd - 9:00 a.m. - Leadership Academy and Adventure Academy

August 2nd - 11:00 a.m. - Aggie Book Club and School within a School

August 2nd - 1:00 p.m. - End Zone and ACES

Albertville Elementary School

July 30 - 9:00 a.m.- Leadership Academy and Adventure Academy

July 30 - 11:00 a.m. - Aggie Book Club and School within a School

July 30 - 1:00 p.m. - End Zone and ACES

Albertville Intermediate School

July 30- 8:30 a.m -10:30 a.m -6th grade Orientation/Meet and Greet

July 30-12:30 p.m. -2:30- p.m. 5th grade Orientation/Meet and Greet

*parking is limited

Albertville Middle School

July 27 - 8th grade schedule pick-up 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 4p.m. -6 p.m. - VIRTUAL ORIENTATION ONLY

July 28 - 7th grade schedule pick-up 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.- VIRTUAL ORIENTATION ONLY

Albertville High School

July 30

12th grade schedule pick-up 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

11th grade schedule pick-up 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

10th grade schedule pick-up 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.

9th grade schedule pick-up 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Virtual Freshman Orientation Only

Aggie Advocacy Center/Success Program

August 1 - 2-5 p.m. (Alumni House): The Aggie Advocacy Center Event

August 6 – 11 a.m. (South Hall): Albertville Virtual & Success Academy Orientation

Albertville City Schools currently serves almost 6,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade at

six schools: Albertville High School (9-12), Albertville Middle School (7-8), Albertville

Intermediate School (5-6), Albertville Elementary School (3-4), Albertville Primary School (1-2),

Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (Pre-K and K).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.