The high school tennis season came to an end for area teams following two days of action in Montgomery and Mobile, with the two area teams who qualified for the event putting on strong showings.
The Sardis girls, who last week captured their fifth-straight Sectional title, finished in sixth as a team, while Guntersville checked in at ninth, with both teams seeing strong performances from its singles players.
As a team, Sardis captured 23 points on the week, while Guntersville nabbed 14.
St. John Paul II captured the team title at the event, netting 63 points to edge runner-up Altamont’s 55 points, while Russellville checked in with 37 points to finish third.
Area standouts at the event were on the singles side, led by Sardis’ No. 1 player, Caroline Johnson. Johnson drew a first-round bye, the rolled to a pair of straight-set wins, including a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing in the second round, and a 6-4, 6-1 win in the quarters before falling to finalist Margarette Berdy of Altamont in the semifinals.
At No. 2 singles, the Lions’ McKensie Williams put on a strong showing, winning two matches in straight-sets, including a 6-2, 6-2 win over Guntersville’s Sarah Skidmore in the quarterfinals, before bowing out in the semifinals.
The strong singles play for Sardis continued at No. 3 singles, where Mary Royal won a pair of thrillers to reach the semifinals in her flight. Royal won a narrow 7-6, 6-4 match in the opening round, then pulled out a 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 (tiebreaker) to reach the semis where she fell to eventual champion, Kaavya Karthikeyan of Altamont.
Guntersville’s Perry Stewart entered the state tournament at No. 4 singles with an undefeated season, and added two more wins to her season total, rolling to a pair of straight-set wins to open the week, winning 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-2 before dropping a 6-7, 6-2, 7-10 heartbreaker in the semifinals.
This story will be updated.
TEAM SCORES:
1. St. John Paul II - 63
2. Altamont - 55
3. Russellville - 37
4. Saint James - 32
5. Wilson - 30
6. Sardis - 23
7. LAMP - 18
8. Randolph - 16
9. Guntersville - 14
10. ACA - 12
11. Satsuma - 11
12. Demopolis - 5
12. Sylacauga - 5
14. Leeds - 4
14. John Carroll - 4
16. St. Michael - 0
Sportsmanship Award: Sylacauga High School
