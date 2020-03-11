To help promote and recognize the value of art education, the Boaz City Council proclaimed the month of March as Youth Art Month during its latest meeting.
Part of the proclamation states, “Whereas, the study of art leads to a fuller, more meaningful life; whereas, art education provides substantial educational benefits to all elementary, middle and secondary students; and whereas, art education develops students’ creative potential and improves problem-solving and critical thinking skills by reinforcing and bringing to life what students learn in other subjects … whereas, the residents of Alabama have joined the National Art Education Association and the Alabama Art Education Association in supporting the youth of our community in their intellectual development through artistic endeavors, and offering support to our committed teachers; now, therefore, I David Dyar, Mayor of the City of Boaz, Alabama, do hereby proclaim March 2020 as Youth Art Month. The community appreciates everything these students have done for our community. All residents are urged to give their full support to quality school arts programs for our youth.”
Several Boaz City Schools students were on hand to witness the proclamation, including many students of Councilman Jeff Davis.
Davis, who teaches art at Boaz High School, expanded on the value of art during the meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of our students from the high school here, most of who are in the Fine Arts Club, which is what we use to make everyone in the school and the community aware of all of fine arts,” he said. “It’s not just drawing, but it’s entertainment, singing, dancing, visual arts, drama — everything … There’s several careers to go in.
“If it wasn’t for art, things would look a whole lot different in this world,” Davis added.
