Fyffe honored its six seniors Monday night, and in the process, rolled to a convincing 57-24 win over visiting Susan Moore in a non-area game, Monday night.
The Red Devils jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the opening period, and stretched the lead to 19 heading into the fourth quarter.
"It was good to get back to work after an emotional win on Saturday," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "Tonight was a chance to play our young guys a lot of minutes."
Brody Dalton led the way for Fyffe (17-4), scoring a game-high 19 points in the win, while Tyler Stephens had a well-rounded game with six points, six rebounds, and five assists. Parker Godwin added nine points, while Xavier Works and Micah Johnson each added eight.
Angel Pacheco paced Susan Moore with six points, while Logan Blackwell added five.
Fyffe returns to the court Friday with a non-region road game against Sand Rock.
