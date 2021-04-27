On Monday, the U.S. Census Bureau released nationwide congressional apportionment and population counts from the 2020 census, which confirmed that Alabama will retain all seven of its congressional districts.
“We were about to be in the epicenter of a massive fight,” Alabama Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill) told The Reporter. “To put this in perspective… You got our district, which goes from state line to state line. The only way that goes away is if ours changes in a big way. So, we need to keep Robert [Aderholt] in Marshall County. That was going to be a fight, a big fight that I was really dreading, but that [news] just made my [day].”
In a statement released by Aderholt’s office following the bureau’s announcement, he said, “I’m pleased that Alabama’s representation in Congress will remain at seven seats. Two years ago, I and other members of the Alabama delegation began to express the importance of Alabama having a good 2020 Census count. The people of our great state responded and made sure that our collective voice was not diminished in Washington. In the coming months, the Alabama Legislature will have to redraw the district lines to reflect the expected population shift northward. I look forward to working with the rest of the Congressional delegation and members of the Alabama Legislature as this process begins.”
According to the data, Alabama’s population has increased from 4.8 million in 2012 to a total of 5.03 million, which means it will not lose any seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next 10 years as some feared it would if the population had shrunk.
“This data reveals what we’ve known all along – Alabama is a great state to call home, and many are choosing to do so,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I am extremely pleased that we will keep all seven of our current seats in the U.S. House to provide valued and needed voices to advocate for our state and our people for the next 10 years. Our success in the census was certainly a group effort across the entire state, and I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a part.”
Ivey as well as the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Committee went all out last year in their campaign to encourage census participation across the state.
“This was by far the most time and resources that Alabama state government has ever given toward a census count, and I am happy that our efforts and hard work have paid off,” said Kenneth Boswell, chairman of the Alabama Counts! Committee and director of ADECA. “Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ivey and the dedicated work of all our many partners at all levels, we have succeeded in achieving an accurate count and fair representation.”
According to the governor’s office, the state’s key successes in the 2020 Census process were:
• Higher self-response rate than the 2010 Census
• 47 counties exceeded their final 2010 self-response rates
• Many Black Belt counties performed at or above 2010 levels
The data released on Monday is limited to statewide populations totals only. The more detailed county, city and census tract level data needed for legislative redistricting will be released in August and September, according to the Census Bureau.
