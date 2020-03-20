Geraldine senior All-State player Jerika Gary signs to play volleyball for Wallace State during a March 6 ceremony in Nix Gymnasium. Celebrating with her are, front row, from left, Jordyn Gary, sister; Vickie and Jimmy Gary, parents; Jadia Gary, sister; and Carolyn Clanton, grandmother; back row, from left, Jason Mayfield, Geraldine principal; Renee Bearden, Geraldine head coach; and Chrystal Henderson, Geraldine assistant principal.