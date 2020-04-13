In response to a post circulating social media, Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the refrigeration truck parked at Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville was not to cause panic within the community. It’s part of the county’s “Mass Fatality Plan.”
“Part of our role in the county is to plan for the worst,” Nugent said in a statement. “We are hoping not to need any of the equipment or resources we have brought in, however we must have them ready.
“What you see at Carr Funeral Home is part of our County Mass Fatality Plan,” he continued. “As we’ve said, we hope these are not needed. But in the event we do, it is not something we can setup quickly. We would rather have them in place and not need them than need them and not have them. In any event, this will serve as a training exercise for the coroner’s office in ensuring we have the ability, resources and equipment available to respond to any disaster, pandemic or other event.
“Please continue to follow ADPH guidelines on social distancing and not participate in non-essential functions to prevent the spread of the virus.”
That is both horrifying and absurd. The least you could do is put it out of sight somewhere. The last numbers I've seen reported said that the locals hospitals have a total of 2 patients with Covid-19. A third was released on Friday. Marshall County has 2 reported deaths from Covid-19. This is not New York City.[rolleyes]
