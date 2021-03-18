This is an opinion column.
Most women have an old apron or two wrapped in memories and tucked away in the bottom of a drawer somewhere. I am fortunate to have accumulated several over the years.
One of my favorites is bright yellow with four large black and white polka dot pockets lining the front. My mother made it from scraps in the late 1960s and called it her “hanging out clothes apron.” She never cooked a meal with it on because it was too “ragged,” she said.
I would have gladly worn it all day long, because it smelled like sunshine and felt like home. When I was a little girl and wrapped those strings around my waist, I was a mommy, which was all I ever wanted to be. I loved filling those big pockets with wildflowers while our sheets blew in the afternoon breeze at Rabbittown.
I cherish the assortment of aprons I have carefully collected over the years. I have several of my mother’s, including a fancy one she wore when company was coming to eat with us. It is embellished with rick-rack, ruffles and appliqué. As a little girl, I didn’t like it all because it scratched my cheek and had no pockets.
I also have a few aprons from other relatives, including a green pinstriped one from Aunt Mamie and a long black and white gingham one that belonged to my Grandmother Williams. It is so old and soft that you can almost see through the thin, cotton material. A faint trace of Bruton snuff still lingers in the pockets.
The faded blue one I have was passed down to me from my Grandmother Morrow. She wore it every week when we went to Sunday dinner. Whenever I stood by her side in that big kitchen, I remember leaning on her and smelling fried chicken and homemade biscuits in the soft folds of the material wrapped around her ample waist.
Some people say that today’s women don’t want to wear aprons anymore, but I have noticed recently that many local stores have a growing selection. They come in an assortment of colors and have sports teams and holiday sentiments embroidered on the bibs.
I have purchased a few for myself, including one for Christmas and Thanksgiving and of course a crimson one that has “Roll Tide” on it. I also have one that has the simple phrase “Kiss the Cook” on it, even though my kids don’t need instructions to give their momma a peck on the cheek for some good home cooking.
While I occasionally wear these stiff, serviceable aprons when cooking for my family, I still prefer the faded ones from my ancestors. Those are the ones that made me into the woman I am today and remind me of a simpler time in life.
When I tie one of those aprons around my waist, it just feels like home. Embedded deep in the folds are dried tears, tiny handprints, a light dusting of White Lily flour and a lot of love.
Those comforting apron strings from my childhood may not be high fashion anymore, but then again … neither am I.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.